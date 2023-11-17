Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Different events call for different attire — which we all know by now, but some fashion items thrive in versatility better than others. Need an example? Ballet flats. They’re a comfy and flexible pair of shoes which can go from the office, to a night out on the town, to a day of running errands. They can even work perfectly for an evening wear vibe. There’s simply no limit to what this mighty little shoe can handle. This is why having a pair in your closet is always a good idea. We took the liberty of finding a solid ballet flat for you, and guess what? They’re on sale (30% off) right now!

Related: 10 Classic and Comfy Ballet Flats Trending Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. “Ballerina, you must have seen her, dancing in the sand!” Good news: you don’t need to be a tiny dancer à la Elton John to rock ballet flats. In fact, […]

Amazon’s most popular ballet flat is the no. 1 bestseller among all flats on the site. What interests Us about this pair most are the multiple color options and the size range (5-15 with regular and wide widths). These flats have a padded insole constructed of high-quality memory foam, plus a heel pillow to help relieve pressure and any slippage. Naturally, this version comes highly rated on Amazon, with over 44,000 reviewers singing their praises.

Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat on Amazon for just $18 (previously $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Wearing ballet flats is an easy process as well. For a casual moment, you can team them with jeans and a coat, which connotes you’re in a relaxed mood — and for more dressy occasions, try pairing them with a voluminous skirt and blazer for a bold look which emphasizes your eye for style and comfort.

While this pair has a round toe, the ballet flat comes in multiple shapes and styles, which all lend a different energy to an outfit. The round-toe design is typically an everyday aesthetic, while pointier styles are more sophisticated.

Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat on Amazon for just $18 (previously $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

One Amazon reviewer raved, “You can get away wearing these shoes to any occasion. I traveled to a formal evening wedding and wore them with a black maxi skirt, blouse and jacket, and they looked awesome.”

Related: Dress to Impress With the 20 Best Black Friday Dress Deals From Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While it may currently be too chilly to rock a frock, it’s the perfect opportunity to score deals on dresses! Over at Amazon, there are tons of styles on sale ahead of Black Friday. Stock up on these […]

Another ecstatic shopper proclaimed, “This is the 3rd pair of these ballet flats that I’ve had, and they are hands-down the best quality/ value that I’ve found out there!” Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer stated, “I usually have a hard time finding shoes that fit, but these shoes fit perfectly, and they were very comfortable.”

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat on Amazon for just $18 (previously $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want to see more ballet flats we love? Shop our picks below!

Looking for more? Shop excellent Black Friday deals at Amazon here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us