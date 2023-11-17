Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Different events call for different attire — which we all know by now, but some fashion items thrive in versatility better than others. Need an example? Ballet flats. They’re a comfy and flexible pair of shoes which can go from the office, to a night out on the town, to a day of running errands. They can even work perfectly for an evening wear vibe. There’s simply no limit to what this mighty little shoe can handle. This is why having a pair in your closet is always a good idea. We took the liberty of finding a solid ballet flat for you, and guess what? They’re on sale (30% off) right now!
Amazon’s most popular ballet flat is the no. 1 bestseller among all flats on the site. What interests Us about this pair most are the multiple color options and the size range (5-15 with regular and wide widths). These flats have a padded insole constructed of high-quality memory foam, plus a heel pillow to help relieve pressure and any slippage. Naturally, this version comes highly rated on Amazon, with over 44,000 reviewers singing their praises.
Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat on Amazon for just $18 (previously $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2023, but are subject to change.
Wearing ballet flats is an easy process as well. For a casual moment, you can team them with jeans and a coat, which connotes you’re in a relaxed mood — and for more dressy occasions, try pairing them with a voluminous skirt and blazer for a bold look which emphasizes your eye for style and comfort.
While this pair has a round toe, the ballet flat comes in multiple shapes and styles, which all lend a different energy to an outfit. The round-toe design is typically an everyday aesthetic, while pointier styles are more sophisticated.
One Amazon reviewer raved, “You can get away wearing these shoes to any occasion. I traveled to a formal evening wedding and wore them with a black maxi skirt, blouse and jacket, and they looked awesome.”
Another ecstatic shopper proclaimed, “This is the 3rd pair of these ballet flats that I’ve had, and they are hands-down the best quality/ value that I’ve found out there!” Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer stated, “I usually have a hard time finding shoes that fit, but these shoes fit perfectly, and they were very comfortable.”
