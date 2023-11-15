Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the time of year when everyone’s schedule is jam-packed with dinners, parties and other events to get into the festive spirit. Usually, these moments can impart a feeling of joy, but they sometimes evoke a feeling of “what to wear” without breaking the bank. If you’re saving money for your upcoming holiday shopping spree, don’t forget that Amazon has many steals and deals on popular fashion finds like blazers (ahead of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales) that will suit your fancy for all upcoming holiday celebrations.

The sequined version of this sleek blazer is your one-way ticket to festive fashion. As an item from Amazon’s The Drop, this blazer is part of an influencer-inspired collection of clothing highlighting timely fashion trends and “of-the-moment” pieces which are usually limited-edition and live to shop for only 30 hours. But there are staples, as Amazon puts it, that are in style no matter the occasion. Best of all, this option is on sale for 30% off right now — and we’re ecstatic.

Get the The Drop Sequin Blake Long Blazer for just $63 at Amazon (originally $90)! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

There are many things to love about the blazer. Firstly, it has sequins — and who doesn’t like a bold outerwear moment? Next up, it comes in decent sizing, ranging from small to extra-extra-large. Thirdly, it has a universal regular cut designed to follow the body, eliminating a too-loose or clingy fit. It also has a sharp lapel and a one-button closure for a polished finish.

Styling the beauty is an easy feat. Team it with jeans for a casual look or a long billowing skirt for a show-stopping appearance. This blazer from The Drop comes in 16 color variations, ranging from bubblegum pin to lilac and ocean blue. In other words, this versatile blazer will keep you looking chic long after the holidays have come and gone.

Accumulating over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this blazer is a strong piece of shiny sartorial armor to have in your closet. One Amazon customer raved, “This is one beautiful blazer,” the shopper said. “It could go for 3x the price in a department store.”

Another Amazon fan proclaimed, “This is a nicely tailored, lightweight blazer with flap pockets, a back pleat for ease over the hips and small shoulder pads for a slightly structured look.”

So, be ready to sparkle and shine this holiday season thanks to this sequin blazer. But of course, be sure to grab it while it’s still on sale on Amazon!

