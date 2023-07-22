Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though the weather is wicked warm outside, that sadly doesn’t mean we can ditch our workwear for swimwear. Business casual is still the dress code in the summer. But just because our workload may be heavy doesn’t mean our clothing has to be!

We found 17 lightweight blazers that will help you stay cool, whether you’re at the office or out on the town. These trendy layering pieces will add some style and sophistication to your wardrobe. Beat the heat in these breezy blazers!

1. Featuring linen lining, this lightweight blazer is structured and chic — just $48!

2. Pretty in pink! Channel Barbiecore in this slouchy blazer with rolled-up sleeves — originally $62, now just $50!

3. This 3/4-sleeve blazer gives your arms room to breathe! One shopper said, “Got this as a summer alternative to my work blazer and really like the style and how lightweight it is” — originally $50, now just $30!

4. Crafted from 100% linen, this lightweight beige blazer feels coastal cool for summer — just $60!

5. If you’re searching for a trendy oversized blazer, look no further! One customer declared, “It’s a perfect business casual summer look” — originally $80, now just $53!

6. This long blazer from The Drop is the perfect length to cover your hips and upper thighs for a flattering silhouette — originally $75, now just $60!

7. Lightweight yet luxe, this blazer will look so sharp for a business meeting or brunch! According to one review, “the fabric has a nice light linen texture, which looks really high end” — originally $80, now just $53!

8. Made from lightweight linen-blend material, this airy blazer is crisp and cute for summer — just $40!

9. This lightweight chiffon blazer is a dream for a sweltering summer day! “It’s very lightweight that looks professional enough for the work environment,” one shopper stated — just $26!

10. This breezy 3/4-sleeve linen-blend blazer gets the job done! As one customer commented, “It’s a great way to keep cool and still look professional” — just $40!

11. Available in black and white, this satin blazer from Steve Madden is dressy enough for a special event — just $99!

12. Designed with linen-blend fabric, this relaxed-fit blazer is slightly stretchy and seriously stylish — originally $99, now just $79!

13. Soft and slouchy, this bestselling black blazer from Madewell exudes the effortlessly cool vibes of a boss babe who moonlights as a social butterfly — originally $185, now just $167!

14. The name speaks for itself — this Free People ‘Like a Cloud’ Blazer is soft and slouchy with a textured touch — originally $98, now just $50!

15. This linen blazer from Anthropologie is so luxe! “This is the perfect summer blazer!” One shipper proclaimed. “Runs true to size and is very comfortable” — just $148!

16. Classic, cool, chic. This linen blazer from Reformation is sustainably made and stunning — just $278!

17. Everlane is known for creating classic staples for the modern woman, and this linen blazer is no exception — just $178!

