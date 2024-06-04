Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s no denying it. I absolutely love summer and warm-weather fashion. Lightweight knits and airy midi skirts are my go-to outfit ideas. Not to mention, I get to show off pretty pedicures in open-toe sandals that are equal parts comfy and cute. I’m talking so comfy, I’ve worn them during chaotic travel days.
Although those are my signature styles, I have to admit that I enjoy cozying up to plush fabrics, even when temps are rising! I took a quick trip to Walmart recently and I stumbled across a blanket-like jumpsuit that I couldn’t help but snag. It’s functional and cute and takes the hassle out of outfit planning. As if I needed another reason to love it, it’s on sale right now for just $8!
Get the Shopessa Wide-Leg Jumpsuit for just $8 (originally $16) at Walmart!
The Shopessa Wide-Leg Jumpsuit has an oversized silhouette that I really like. The roomy design is perfect for me. As a girlie with thick thighs, I feel so uncomfortable wearing trousers that fit too tight. It has flowy pleats that add a sophisticated touch.
Along with a nice fit, this suspender-style one-piece is made from a mash-up of rayon and spandex, making it ultra-cozy. Plus, it has functional pockets, perfect for stashing card holders, cell phones, and of course, lip gloss.
The khaki shade is my all-time favorite because it’s so versatile. It looks great paired with white crop tops, but it’s versatile enough to match perfectly with a colorful graphic tee. You can even wear it alone as a one-piece. It truly takes the hassle out of getting dressed every day! If you’re on the hunt for a more vibrant style, don’t worry! This jumpsuit comes in six other shades, including blue, pink, yellow and green.
Whether you’re a fan of comfy fabrics or looking for a simple everyday outfit, you should check out this jumpsuit. Not only is it oversized and comfy but it’s practical and cute! Best of all? It’s on sale for just $8! Does it get any better than that?
