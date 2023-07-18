27 Best Footwear Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A wise Carrie Bradshaw once said, “I have this little substance abuse problem… expensive footwear.” Anyone else infatuated with shoe shopping, or is it just Us? Rather than spending thousands of dollars on designer labels like our fictional friend Carrie, you can get the luxury look for less at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Right now, save big on a huge selection of fabulous footwear! From sandals to sneakers and boots to heels, these shoes will put a spring in your step. Keep scrolling to score our favorite deals from this limited-time savings event at Nordstrom!

Sneakers

Sandals

Flats

Heels

Boots

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below: