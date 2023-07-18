Cancel OK
Shoe Envy

27 Best Footwear Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
shoe sale
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A wise Carrie Bradshaw once said, “I have this little substance abuse problem… expensive footwear.” Anyone else infatuated with shoe shopping, or is it just Us? Rather than spending thousands of dollars on designer labels like our fictional friend Carrie, you can get the luxury look for less at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Right now, save big on a huge selection of fabulous footwear! From sandals to sneakers and boots to heels, these shoes will put a spring in your step. Keep scrolling to score our favorite deals from this limited-time savings event at Nordstrom!

Sneakers

Nike sneakers
Nordstrom

Sandals

Birkenstock sandals
Nordstrom

Flats

Lisa Vicky mules
Nordstrom

Heels

Stuart Weitzman heels
Nordstrom

Boots

Franco Sarto boots
Nordstrom

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!