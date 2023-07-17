Cancel OK
Best Shapewear and Intimates Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Starting at Just $15

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale intimates deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to the public! No special membership or early access needed. Now that we’ve received entry into this epic savings event, our first stop is shapewear — the foundation of every outfit. Sure, you can’t see it underneath your clothing, but that’s the whole point! These undercover superheroes snatch our shape and contour our curves so we look and feel our best!

We also found major markdowns on intimates, from bras to panties. Treat yourself to new lace lingerie and spice up your shapewear collection with the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Run to score these steals before they sell out!

Shapewear

Spanx Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx bodysuit
Nordstrom

Made with sleek shaping fabric, this Spanx bodysuit features fit-flexible cups, removable and adjustable straps and an easy-access gusset.

Was $148On Sale: $99You Save 33%
See It!

Spanx High-Waisted Thong

high-waisted thong
Nordstrom

A lightweight, comfy compression thong that doesn’t show panty lines? Thanks, Spanx!

Was $64On Sale: $42You Save 34%
See It!

Bras

Natori Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Natori bra
Nordstrom

This is not your typical T-shirt bra! Designed with lovely lace straps, this sexy bra looks smooth and seamless under clothing.

Was $74On Sale: $49You Save 34%
See It!

Natori Underwire Contour Bra

Natori bra
Nordstrom

Another beautiful bra from Natori, this lace-trim style is romantic and flattering.

Was $72On Sale: $48You Save 33%
See It!

True & Co. Triangle Bralette

triangle bralette
Nordstrom

Silky and smooth, this wireless bralette is supportive without seams! One customer called this bralette the “perfect T-shirt bra.”

Was $49On Sale: $32You Save 35%
See It!

Wacoal Strapless Bra

strapless bra
Nordstrom

With almost 2,000 reviews on Nordstrom, this strapless bra gets the shoppers’ seal of approval! One reviewer gushed, “This is the most perfect strapless bra.” No more slipping or sliding down!

Was $76On Sale: $50You Save 34%
See It!

Skarlett Blue Lace Balconette Bra

balconette bra
Nordstrom

Supportive and sultry, this lace balconette bra is truly a sight to behold!

Was $58On Sale: $43You Save 26%
See It!

Panties

Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong

Hanky Panky thong
Nordstrom

This original rise lace thong from Hanky Panky is a cult-favorite crowd-pleaser! Available in multiple colors, this thong is soft, stretchy and sexy.

Was $24On Sale: $18You Save 25%
See It!

Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch High-Waist Briefs

stretch briefs
Nordstrom

These high-waisted briefs look invisible under clothing! Soft and stretchy, these undies will stay under the radar for all-day comfort.

Was $20On Sale: $15You Save 25%
See It!

Proof 2-Pack Period & Leak Resistant High-Waist Smoothing Briefs

smoothing briefs
Nordstrom

Sick of ruining your underwear when it’s that time of the month? This two-pack of leak-resistant briefs will keep you dry while smoothing your shape.

Was $58On Sale: $44You Save 24%
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!