Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to the public! No special membership or early access needed. Now that we’ve received entry into this epic savings event, our first stop is shapewear — the foundation of every outfit. Sure, you can’t see it underneath your clothing, but that’s the whole point! These undercover superheroes snatch our shape and contour our curves so we look and feel our best!
We also found major markdowns on intimates, from bras to panties. Treat yourself to new lace lingerie and spice up your shapewear collection with the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Run to score these steals before they sell out!
Shapewear
Spanx Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Made with sleek shaping fabric, this Spanx bodysuit features fit-flexible cups, removable and adjustable straps and an easy-access gusset.
Spanx High-Waisted Thong
A lightweight, comfy compression thong that doesn’t show panty lines? Thanks, Spanx!
Bras
Natori Underwire T-Shirt Bra
This is not your typical T-shirt bra! Designed with lovely lace straps, this sexy bra looks smooth and seamless under clothing.
Natori Underwire Contour Bra
Another beautiful bra from Natori, this lace-trim style is romantic and flattering.
True & Co. Triangle Bralette
Silky and smooth, this wireless bralette is supportive without seams! One customer called this bralette the “perfect T-shirt bra.”
Wacoal Strapless Bra
With almost 2,000 reviews on Nordstrom, this strapless bra gets the shoppers’ seal of approval! One reviewer gushed, “This is the most perfect strapless bra.” No more slipping or sliding down!
Skarlett Blue Lace Balconette Bra
Supportive and sultry, this lace balconette bra is truly a sight to behold!
Panties
Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong
This original rise lace thong from Hanky Panky is a cult-favorite crowd-pleaser! Available in multiple colors, this thong is soft, stretchy and sexy.
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch High-Waist Briefs
These high-waisted briefs look invisible under clothing! Soft and stretchy, these undies will stay under the radar for all-day comfort.
Proof 2-Pack Period & Leak Resistant High-Waist Smoothing Briefs
Sick of ruining your underwear when it’s that time of the month? This two-pack of leak-resistant briefs will keep you dry while smoothing your shape.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!