Quiet luxury is one of the top trends of the moment. But what exactly does that mean, you may be wondering? Think understated elegance, down-low decadence and simple sophistication. Rather than showing off wealth with loud logos and splashy symbols, this style is about keeping it classy and not trying too hard. Less is more!
Below are the 17 best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that embrace the quiet luxury look. From shoes to shoulder bags, these pieces will help you channel your inner celeb (we see you, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber!).
Handbags
- 41% off the Rebecca Minkoff Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag
- 34% off the Aimee Kestenberg Leather Convertible Backpack
- 33% off the Marc Jacobs Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag
- 41% off the BTB Los Angeles Straw Shoulder Bag
Outerwear
- 50% off the Ralph Lauren Faux Leather Trim Wool Blend Coat
- 35% off the AllSaints Longline Blazer
- 44% off the Ralph Lauren Water-Repellant Belted Trench Coat
Shoes
- 30% off the Steve Madden Cap Toe Ballet Flat
- 37% off the Marc Fisher Pointed Toe Bootie
- 33% off the Cole Haan Pointed Toe Loafer
- 39% off the Sam Edelman Pointed Toe Pump
Jewelry
- 35% off the Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
- 25% off the Bony Levy 14K Gold Hoop Earrings
- 28% off the Nordstrom Golden Crystal Bangle
Sunglasses
- 33% off the Burberry Gradient Square Sunglasses
- 33% off the Tom Ford Tortoiseshell Square Sunglasses
- 33% off the Quay Cat Eye Sunglasses
