nordstrom-anniversary-sale-gift-deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shopping for an upcoming birthday? Getting a super early start on holiday shopping? Want to treat yourself to something special? This is the time! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has so many amazing, giftable products for all of your loved ones.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open for early access for cardmembers through July 16 and opens up to all shoppers on July 17. Ready to shop? See our 17 favorite gifts in the sale below!
Home Gifts
- Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set — was $150, now $113
- Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Candle Duo — was $32, now $22
- Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase — started at $80, now starts at $56
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Endless Road Throw Blanket — was $168, now $113
- Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden — was $100, now $70
Beauty Gifts
- Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm Duo Set — was $86, now $55
- Nécessaire The Body Wash Duo Set — was $50, now $35
- Le Labo Eau de Parfum Set — was $99, now $67
- Riki Loves Riki 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror — was $230, now $156
Fashion Gifts
- BaubleBar Crystal Slider Bracelet — was $42, now $30
- Le Specs Bandwagon 51mm Round Sunglasses — was $75, now $50
- Nordstrom Cashmere Scarf — was $155, now $99.99
- Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag — was $35, now $24
Travel Gifts
- Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag — was $108, now $81
- Bey-Berk Leather Travel Jewelry Case — was $70, now $47
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Eye Mask, Socks & Scrunchie Travel Set — was $98, now $73
- Vacay Future 20-Inch Spinner Suitcase — was $185, now $130
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!