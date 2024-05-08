Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know, we know — the Met Gala is about fashion. All of our favorite celebs are decked to the nines in over-the-top dresses we didn’t know existed, pulling off outfits and combinations we couldn’t have imagined. What fun! The outfits were impressive, but we couldn’t help but notice a few stars quite literally glowing.

Turns out Kylie Jenner, Lily James, Emma Chamberlain and Camila Morrone have a trick up their sleeves…and no, it’s not a special makeup routine. They prepped their skin with this FDA-approved LED face mask clinically proven to smooth fine lines, even skin tone and reduce acne and breakouts. And it’s not just some treatment you can do at the derm’s office — this at-home device is available to all of Us on Amazon!

Since everyone has different skin, this mask uses five different infrared light colors to treat specific concerns; infrared light boosts circulation; deep red light reduces wrinkles; red light firms and boosts collagen; amber light evens skin tone and blue light helps to prevent breakouts. The light is safe to use, triggering natural cellular reactions that address all of your skin woes.

After wearing this mask for 12 weeks and just three minutes a day, 87% of clinical study subjects noticed wrinkle reduction. The light stimulates collagen production, which is what firms the skin and gives it a supple appearance. If dark spots or uneven skin are concerns, the amber light from this mask has you covered, too — 91% of subjects had brighter, smoother skin after the healing anti-inflammatory light did its work!

You likely have different skincare concerns at different regions of your face, so that’s where the app comes in. Everything is customized through the app, so it couldn’t be easier to use! Simply pair the Rejuvalight mask with the app and set up your profile, then wash and dry your face per usual. Once you’re ready to go, just secure the mask on your face, select from the range of treatments and click start! Follow with your regular skincare routine (serum, moisturizer, etc.).

All in all, we’re intrigued by the in-clinic results of this mask and the ease of use. It’s definitely an upfront investment, but a worthwhile one if your goal is younger, glowy skin in three minutes per day. So click on your favorite show and let the magic happen! You’ll have a Met Gala glow come summertime.

Get the Qure Q-Rejuvalight Pro Facewear LED Face Mask for $329 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other LED face masks on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!