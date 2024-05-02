Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s easy to imagine what celebrities might look and sound like IRL, but have you ever wondered what they smell like? We get so used to seeing them 2D in our favorite shows and movies that we forget celebs are real people. They take up space and wear perfume!

If expensive is your guess, you’re probably correct. While expensive-smelling perfumes are typically — you guessed it — expensive, some are shockingly affordable. That’s the case with Khloe Kardashian’s signature scent, Kai Perfume Oil. It’s one she’s been a longtime fan of, telling People,

“I’ve worn it forever! I put it on every day. Everyone’s like, ‘That’s your scent!’ So now I can’t wear anything else.”

And it’s not just Khloe who loves this scent. Other celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts reportedly consider themselves devotees, too! So what’s the deal with it anyway?

Kai makes two scents only, but what more would it need? With a loyal celeb following and nearly perfect Amazon reviews, this perfume oil is the nearly perfect application of the phrase “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The scent is inspired by the flowers of Hawaii, yielding a tropical and floral smell that couldn’t be better for spring. Best described as “gardenia wrapped in white exotics”, this smell is clean, invigorating and light; hints of jasmine, plumeria, pikake and other exotic flowers shine through without overpowering the senses. One reviewer calls it the “smell of heaven’s garden in a bottle” while another calls it a “light Hawaiian breeze”.

Made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, phosphates or animal products, this perfume oil is clean in terms of ingredients, too! Soft, delicate, floral and feminine, it’s the perfect subtlety for everyday wear. If you’re sensitive to strong perfumes, this scent won’t give you a headache!

It’s Maui in liquid form, one saying, “Absolutely love this scent. It is such a great scent for vacations and if you’re not on vacation, it makes you feel like you are. It is light, clean, floral, romantic smell. Heavenly fragrance.”

One of the best things about perfume oil as opposed to sprays and spritzes is that it lasts for a long time! With a high fragrance concentration, a couple of dabs on your neck and wrists are enough to do the trick. It’s the perfect size for travel and keeping in a purse, too!

We can’t wait to try this scent and do a Kardashian walk across the office. Join Us!

Get the Kai Garden Wrapped Perfume Oil for $54 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Hawaii-inspired perfumes on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!