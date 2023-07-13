17 Best Zara-Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sad that Amazon Prime Day has come to an end? We have the perfect pick-me-up: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! While this savings event doesn’t officially kick off to the public until July 17, Nordstrom card members can get a head start on shopping these deals right now. And items are already selling out, so we suggest acting fast by adding to cart ASAP!

We’re always looking for trendy pieces that have a European edge, just like the inventory from Zara. So, we rounded up the 17 best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that channel that effortless style. From sweaters to shoes, these fashion finds are all chic and cost-effective!

Denim

1. These Good American jeans are not just good, they’re great! Khloé Kardashian really knows what she’s doing. These stretchy straight-leg jeans hug your curves in all the right places — originally $139, now just $90!

2. Dubbed “The Perfect Vintage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans,” this classic denim from Madewell is an everyday essential — originally $128, now just $85!

Tops

3. Counting down the days to autumn? This chunky cable-knit sweater from Free People is a fall fashion staple — originally $148, now just $95!

4. Dressing up for date night? This satin sleeveless cowl-neck top from Vince Camuto is an elevated black basic — originally $70, now just $39!

5. Stripes continue to be a standout trend of the season. Transition from summer to fall in this striped short-sleeve sweater — originally $78, now just $50!

6. Pretty in pink! This cable-knit popcorn-stitched cotton sweater is a fun pop of color for fall — originally $98, now just $60!

Outerwear

7. If you don’t already own a leather jacket, then you need this authentic All Saints leather biker jacket in your wardrobe. It’s our go-to layering piece on a night out — originally $499, now just $330!

8. Available in tan and blue, this Open Edit oversized blazer is a work-to-weekend necessity — originally $79, now just $50!

9. All good in the hood! This ivory hooded vest is such a luxe look for fall and winter. Style this layering piece over a workout set to keep you warm on a walk or run — originally $149, now just $100!

Pants

10.We swear by these Spanx faux leather leggings! Comfy and flattering, these sleek shaping pants look amazing with an oversized sweater — originally $98, now just $65!

11. Take these black wide-leg trousers from a business meeting to a birthday party — originally $109, now just $72!

Handbags

12. Crafted with textured leather and a braided tassel, this Free People tan crossbody is a boho-chic beauty — originally $58, now just $40!

13. This Madewell Transport Leather Tote is a cult-favorite! Spacious and stylish, this beige bag has enough room to fit all of your belongings — originally $188, now just $125!

14. Need a neutral handbag for going out? Designed with chevron quilted leather and gold hardware, this taupe chain-strap crossbody is the perfect size — originally $228, now just $135!

Shoes

15. Yee-haw! These Dolce Vita tall cowboy boots totally nail the coastal cowgirl trend — originally $260, now just $170!

16. Shoppers say these strappy heels from Chinese Laundry are sexy and comfy (our favorite combo) — originally $80, now just $54!

17. This chunky loafer from Sam Edelman is the official footwear of fall. Whether you’re heading to the office or out on the town, these platform shoes will get you there in style — originally $150, now just $85!

