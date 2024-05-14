Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When’s the last time you put on sunscreen? I surely hope it was today. (According to dermatologists, you should be wearing SPF every single day). If you’ve been slacking on the sun protection, I urge you to get into the habit this summer. The sun’s rays are the strongest in the summertime, and the only way to keep your exposed skin guarded is with SPF. I recommend stocking up now, especially since Neutrogena is running a major sale on Amazon!

Related: I Feel Like a Mermaid When I Apply This Silky Hydrating Body Serum It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year to swap out your winter clothes for your lighter, brighter summer wardrobe. However, I’m going to let you in on a little secret — you shouldn’t just be switching the clothes in your closet. As the cold, dry weather melts into warm spring and […]

The dermatologist-loved brand is a leader in sun protection, offering comfortable, weightless formulas that don’t feel like a chore to apply. Many of Neutrogena’s fan-favorite sunscreens are up to 46% off for a limited time, so you can load up on a variety that will get you through all of your summer adventures. Remember, protected skin is happy skin! You’ll have the best summer ever with any of the following Neutrogena sunscreens in your sun-care arsenal.

Perhaps Neutrogena’s most famous sunscreen, Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Mineral Sunscreen feels weightless and absorbs quickly (AKA, you won’t be left with any white cast). The mini TSA-friendly bottles fit seamlessly into any purse or carry-on and will quickly become your trusty summer sidekicks!

38% off! Was $23, now just $14! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Most sunscreens melt away as you sweat, but this oil-free formula isn’t like most SPFs. Specially designed to keep you protected through intense workouts and high summertime temperatures, the sweat- and water-resistant sunscreen will keep you protected through marathon outdoor days. Plus, with an electrolyte complex, it revitalizes skin to keep it soft and healthy, much like sports drinks do for your body!

41% off! Was $15, now just $9! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Strong sun protection for under $10? Sign Us up! The sheer, silky formula melts into skin almost instantaneously, transforming SPF application from a nuisance into a fun self-care practice.

43% off! Was $13, now just $8! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

A quick misting of this ultra-fine spray sunscreen helps safeguard your skin from both UVA and UVB rays for up to 80 minutes — even if you take a quick dip in the pool or ocean. One of the best parts? It’s completely sheer, so you can spritz and go!

40% off! Was $40, now just $24! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Everyone should be using sunscreen, even those with oily skin! While many formulations can clog your pores, this oil-free, non-comedogenic formula helps keep your complexion in check and won’t cause annoying breakouts. With this on hand, you’ll have happy, blemish-free skin this summer and beyond.

46% off! Was $46, now just $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Summer beach days won’t have to result in a painful sunscreen when you use Neutrogena’s Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray. This powerful SPF effectively guards your skin against the strong coastal rays, whether you’re lounging in the sand or staying active in the water. The spray offers 80 minutes of water-resistant protection . . . though don’t forget to reapply to fend off the burn!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

39% off! Was $13, now just $8! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.