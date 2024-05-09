Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year to swap out your winter clothes for your lighter, brighter summer wardrobe. However, I’m going to let you in on a little secret — you shouldn’t just be switching the clothes in your closet. As the cold, dry weather melts into warm spring and summer, you should also be adjusting your skin and bodycare routines.

Those thick lotions that deeply nourished your skin and shielded it from the freezing cold will feel a bit too heavy and gloopy in the hot months — let’s be real, nobody likes any sort of sticky residue sitting on top of their skin. Honestly, I usually ditch all body creams in the summer for body oils, but this year I’m even dumping the oils for the Osea Malibu Hyaluronic Acid Body Serum.

This silky body serum functions similarly to the hyaluronic acid-infused formulas you’d use on your face. Osea’s supercharged formula hydrates your body with five weights of hyaluronic acid that flood your skin with replenishing moisture. Niacinamide, vegan peptides, aloe and algae all play an important role in enhancing the nourishing benefits too. Altogether, these ingredients help to instantly smooth and plump for healthy, radiant summertime skin.

I’ve noticed a difference in my skin’s suppleness and glow after using it for about a week. Smoothing this all over my legs and arms post-shower significantly boosts hydration and replenishes the moisture barrier, all without feeling heavy or uncomfortable. It beautifully sinks in within seconds and leaves behind a natural sheen that I like to compare to mermaid skin (which is exactly what I want to look like all summer long). I’ll admit it was pretty surprising that such a lightweight formula could deeply hydrate my skin like this, but I never feel the need to layer on an additional moisturizer. Once I slather this on, I’m set for the day!

Although the body serum is pretty new, it’s already made quite the splash with Nordstrom shoppers. “This is the holy grail of body serums,” one person raves. “I have been using this for a few weeks and have noticed my neck lines and stretch marks (that I’ve proudly earned from pregnancy) are a lot smoother. Besides that, I’ve also noticed my skin is extra soft.” Others mention that the serum makes for the perfect summertime hand cream too.

You may argue that you don’t need another product in your routine, but I challenge that notion. You see, in the sweltering summer months, Osea’s body serum can replace basically all of your bodycare items with just a few pumps. Go on and try it for yourself. Mermaid skin awaits!

