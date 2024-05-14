Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be a rich mom in order to look like one. Luxurious fabrics and unique silhouettes often come with a hefty price tag, however, you can achieve the popular style without breaking the bank. All it takes is some browsing around popular retailers, like Amazon, to load up on elegant-looking shirts for an affordable price.

Whether you prefer luxe vacation ensembles inspired by Hampton moms or you’re on the hunt for looks that Upper East Side mothers would love, you’ve come to the right place. We compiled a fashionable list of rich mom shirts that you can snag for under $25! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks.

Sleeveless Rich Mom Shirts Under $25

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Rich mom meets Barbiecore for a lively yet refined mashup, courtesy of this sleeveless cowl-neck tunic — just $18!

2. Versatile Straps: There are so many fashionable ways to style this stunning top! The subtle V-neckline is the perfect way to accent the double straps — just $19!

3. Elevated Basic: This isn’t your average silk camisole. This sleek shirt features a unique double strap design that makes it look super chic — just $18!

Long-Sleeve Rich Mom Shirts Under $25

4. Chilly Days: Toss this comfy off-the-shoulder sweater on when the weather gets a little chilly — originally $35, now just $25!

5. Girl Boss: Bring your rich mom style into the office with this workwear staple — just $24!

6. Lots ‘O Dots: If you love polka dot designs, you want to add this 3/4 sleeve shirt to your cart ASAP — originally $40, now just $24!

7. Wild Side: Calling all fashionistas who adore animal print! This silky long-sleeve shirt is just for you. It features cute drawings of ferocious felines — originally $28, now just $22!

Short-Sleeve Rich Mom Shirts Under $25

8. Laid-Back Looks: This ribbed knit shirt is perfect for casual days when you’re just lounging around — just $20!

9. Lovely Lace: If you love lacey accents you’ll want to do a double take at this short-sleeved sweater. The shirt features pretty pleats and intricate lace sleeves — originally $15, now just $13!

10. Blacked Out: This all-black shirt has a unique asymmetrical hem and ruched detailing on the sleeves — just $24!

11. Olive It: Be prepared for endless compliments, courtesy of this silky shirt. The twist-front design and airy patchwork design on the sleeves are two accents we can’t get enough of — just $20!

12. Linen-Like: We don’t know about you, but few things scream rich mom style like linen. You can pair this versatile linen top with denim shorts, flowy Palazzo pants, or airy midi skirts — just $20!

13. Color-Blocking: We were sold on this top because of the classic Polo silhouette. The vibrant white outline made Us love it even more — just $24!

14. Double Up: This stretchy top is so versatile and cute. It’s the perfect way to elevate casual outfits with joggers and cargo pants, however, it’s chic enough to dress up trousers and skirts — originally $33, now just $24!