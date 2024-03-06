Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Figuring out what to wear in the spring can be a drag — some days it can feel like we’re so close to summer, and other days, temperatures dip back to below freezing. You know who seemingly always looks chic throughout the season? Rich moms. Their effortlessly elegant transitional styles are admirable, and emulating their quiet luxury look for less isn’t as farfetched as you may think.

Below, you’ll find 17 transitional springtime staples that any Upper East Side mom would wear in a heartbeat. Bonus: They’re all secretly comfy. Happy shopping!

1. For the Chillier Days: While it may be time to stow away your heavier sweaters, keeping a sleeveless option on hand, like this plush Himosbyer sweater tank, is perfect for those in-between weather days in March!

2. Bestseller Alert: Want to look cool and stylish yet feel incredibly comfortable when picking up the kids from school? All the other moms will be asking you where you got this cozy set that rivals some of the pricey two-pieces that rich moms wear while summering in the Hamptons.

3. Unique Neckline: The draped neckline on this Vince Camuto design spices up a classic blouse. Wear it as is on warm days or throw on a blazer when the temperature dips.

4. Best Work Dress: Sure, this office-appropriate sweater dress looks fancy, but it feels like your favorite pair of pajamas… you may never want to take it off.

5. UES Mom Secret: The key to looking like a New York City power mom isn’t a ton of money — all you need is a simple well-tailored dress, like this one from Nordstrom, to feel like a million bucks.

6. Linen for Spring: This breezy Caslon button-down will take you from the peak days of spring to the balmy days of summer in style.

7. Mesh it Up: Newsflash: So many rich moms are now wearing open stitch sweaters, and you can be a part of the trend with this fun Splendid pick.

8. Your Go-To Shoes: Slip on these Jeffrey Campbell mesh flats and you’re ready to go anywhere! Seriously, they complete every outfit.

9. Fancy Fresh! You’re not an average mom, you’re a cool mom — especially when you wear this elegant Reformation Peplum Vest.

10. Favorite Jean-Worthy: Forget what you know about dark wash denim. The rich mom crowd is known for wearing light-wash jeans, and this Wit & Wisdom pair offers a premium amount of stretch for optimal comfort.

11. Nautical! Whenever you wear nautical stripes, you automatically look like a rich New England mom. This sweater from Madewell is perfect for the springtime.

12. Every Rich Mom’s Secret: Even if you don’t have time to drop by your local Pilates studio daily, this Skims Bodysuit will help you feel ripped and trim with its figure-smoothing technology.

13. Elevated Loungewear: Go on, go out in public wearing these Anrabess palazzo pants. I bet they become your favorite pants of the season!

14. Forever Staple: Yes, this transitional cardigan coat will always be in style. Just take a walk on the UES on any weekend and you’ll see exactly what I mean.

15. Pretty Tote: Time to swap out your black winter tote for something a bit more fun and cheerful. I suggest this pale pink Bostanten tote!

16. Jeans or Sweatpants? While these Cropped Wide Leg Spanx Pants certainly look like jeans, their comfy makeup is more comparable to a pair of cozy joggers.

17. Slip it on and You’re Done! This flattering Spanx T-shirt dress was made for spring days. Get the nautical striped version and pretend you’re off to your Rhode Island compound!