New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2024 runway shows have officially come to a close, leaving Us filled with fashion inspiration for months to come. After taking a look at this season’s catwalk queens, we’ve decided the trends bound to take hold in the fashion world are not only chic, but also incredibly attainable. Of course, the clothing shown on the runway tends to be ultra-pricey, but we were able to find 18 pieces inspired by NYFW SS24 trends that you can shop for much, much less.

While there’s plenty to recap, let’s highlight a few key points. For starters, the bow craze is still going strong, and brands such as Aknvas and Sandy Liang can’t get enough. Other luxe labels like Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Michael Kors Collection and Proenza Schouler all agreed that since office culture is back, we need chicer clothing to go along with it. And just like we saw last season, fiery red is a hue here to stay thanks to brands like Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Batsheva. But those aren’t the only eye-catching trends — keep on reading to shop our picks starting at just $8!

Beautiful Bows

1. Sweet Sweater: Embrace the bow trend with this whimsical sweater that features a cozy knit fabric, with ribbon visibly woven throughout and bows on both sleeves and the center of the neck — just $27!

2. Not Just Jeans: Featuring cute pink bows throughout, these blue jeans found a way to mix casual style with balletcore, and we are here for it — just $78!

3. Here for the Hair: This silky satin hair bow is the perfect pick for adding a touch of playfulness and femininity to your outfit — just $8!

Power Dressing

4. ’80s Chic: Embody the chic style that is ;80s corporate maximalism with this tweed double-breasted blazer that features gold buttons from Express — just $113!

5. Transitional Trousers: If you love power dressing, you’ll want to make sure you invest in transitional pieces like these trousers from J.Crew — was $98, now $85!

6. Siren Skirt: This high-waisted back slit maxi skirt is the perfect way to turn heads without breaking any dress code violations — just $48!

Ravishing Rouge

7. Sound the Alarm: Made with a glossy laminated fabric, a wrap silhouette and a gold button closure, this skirt is alarmingly chic — splurge for $228!

8. She Means Business: There’s no better way to give yourself a boost of confidence than rocking a fiery red blazer like this one from Revolve — just $59!

9. Subtly Chic: The best way to wear the red trend more subtly is to pick a simple design like this knitted Superdown bodysuit that has a sweetheart neckline — just $72!

Gold Metallics

10. Shimmer and Chic: Perfect for nights out in the summertime, this sexy gold tank top features a cowl neckline, a metallic finish and adjustable shoulder straps — just $48!

11. Strappy Sandals: A pair of gold strappy sandals can go with a variety of outfits, whether that be a pair of blue jeans or a simple LBD — was $53, now $45!

12. Gold Goals: Made with a shiny gold PU leather material, this purse will definitely stand out in a crowd — just $26!

Belted Bags

13. Woven Win: Made of a chic woven design, this adjustable belt bag doubles as a handy crossbody bag — just $29!

14. Must-Have Half Circle: Featuring a semi-circular shape, an adjustable strap and a zip pocket, this belt bag is ideal for carrying your essentials on busy days — just $20!

15. Fabulous in Fur: A perfect choice for a mob wife-inspired outfit, this Michael Kors mini belt bag features a fur exterior, bold gold hardware and a chain strap — was $98, now $49!

Hats Are So Back, Baby

16. Easy Beanie: Beanies like this one are an easy way to elevate a casual style, as well as keep your ears warm — just $13!

17. Berets Are Back: Go French girl chic with this beret from Free People that comes in several colors such as ivory, taupe and gray — just $28!

18. Posh Pillbox: This pillbox hat from Anthropologie brings back a ’50s-inspired aesthetic, but adds a modern edge — just $68!

