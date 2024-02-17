Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you have a jam-packed schedule, you need help to simplify your days — especially when it comes to fashion. One clever way to streamline your situation is finding office-appropriate attire that can seamlessly transition into evening wear when the clock strikes happy hour. If you’ve been curious about this prospect but don’t know where to start, keep reading — because we rounded up 18 fashion pieces that suit the vibes for both day and night.

Related: 17 Winter Dresses Perfect for Every Occasion You may think that easy breezy dresses can only be worn in the warm summer months. Newsflash: That couldn’t be further from the truth. The key to comfortably rocking frocks in the winter is choosing designs made with soft, warm fabrics, appropriate silhouettes and rich colors. I’m a pro at winter dress shopping — 90% […]

To give you a sneak preview of our roundup, we found a selection of tops, bottoms, dresses and coats that come in fabrics like leather, satin and classic cotton knits. We selected each item through the lens of being modest enough for the office — yet still chic enough for a night out. Not only will one of these pieces lighten your work bag since you won’t need to drag extra clothes along, but they will also save you time changing in the bathroom. Happy shopping!

Tops

1. Deadlines to Date Night: This off-the-shoulder knit top from Reformation is modest enough for in-office days, but has a sultry enough vibe for date night — $78!

2. Transitional Tank: With this silk V-neck tank top, all it takes to transition from day to night is taking off your blazer — was $30, now $24!

3. Daytime to Drinks: Simply switch out the trousers for a miniskirt to make this V-neck bodysuit from Revolve go from day to night — $68!

4. Cowl Neck Cuteness: You can pretty much guarantee that any top with a cowl neck (like this one) can suit both day and night activities — was $65, now $33!

5. Headquarters to Happy Hour: Paired with high-waisted trousers and an undershirt, this slim-fitting suit vest can be worn to the office, while a miniskirt will give it a happy hour feel — $50!

Bottoms

6. Casual Friday: These denim jeans can easily transition from casual Friday to the club — $90!

7. Lean on Leather: You can always bet on a pair of leather pants to work for office attire when paired with a sweater or blazer (or a tank top for a post-work martini) — $110!

8. Small Slit: This satin slip skirt from Madewell has a side slit that’s short enough for the office but still provides a sexier vibe for going out — $88!

9. Satin Chicness: A pair of satin pants like these are like a chameleon, blending in no matter what environment they’re in — $37!

10. Pencil Me In: When made with leather, a pencil skirt from J.Crew like this one goes from office drab to corporate chic — was $158, now $115!

Related: Level Up Your Date Night Attire With This Sweet, Versatile Dress — Now on Sale There’s something so exhilarating about getting all dolled up for a proper date night. I adore the feeling of executing the perfect face beat — complete with a pop of bright blush and ruby red lipstick — and putting in the effort to curl my hair. Though I’m feeling pretty confident in the beauty department, […]

Dresses

11. Clock-Watcher: If you’re worried about this blazer dress being a little too leg-showy, simply pair it with tights and heels for work — was $140, now $80!

12. Cubicle to Cocktail Hour: Simply switch out pumps for strappy heels to take this square neck knit dress from day to night — was $58, now $47!

13. Button It Up: Make this mini dress with gold buttons, an A-line design and square neckline your new daytime-to-dinner go-to — was $198, now $160!

14. Tied Up: Made with a tie-back, maxi length and wrapped bodice, this dress is both comfortable and cute, no matter what your day brings — $99!

Coat

15. Action Item: Made of 100% top grain sheep leather and lined poly satin, this Quince coat will last you for years of happy hours to come — splurge for $250!

16. Sharp Staple: If you’ve been looking for a sleeker take on your average office blazer, you’ll definitely want to check this faux-leather one out — $80!

17. Funds and Faux Furs: Sometimes fur coats can look a little over-the-top, but not in this case. This fur coat from The Drop is made of a shorter-length fur and sleek design, which makes it appropriate for many occasions — $140!

18. Per My Last Email: Who knew that all they had to do was crop a blazer like this to make it chic for a night out? — splurge for $218!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us