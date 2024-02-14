You Won’t Believe This Glam, Glittering Dress Is Less Than $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for a new dress to make your new go-to look for parties, clubbing, or whatever else you get up to? You don’t have to spend hundreds on something super cute that you feel confident in. In fact, you don’t need to go far at all. You can just go to Walmart. Yes, that Walmart.

You may not have realized this, but Walmart has become something of a mecca for great, affordable dresses that you can wear in a variety of situations. And the latest one we’ve found is absolutely gorgeous. Gorgeous enough that you’ll want to get a couple to hang on to.

The Trendyol Mini Bodycon Knit Dress is just $16 – less than $20! – and it looks like a great look you might get right from the rack of your favorite department store. This glittering fitted mini dress has a bodycon fit with sparkling sequins and a fun frayed collar and trim. It looks much more expensive than it actually is, that’s for sure.

Slip into this dress and head out to a fancy dinner, or put it on to head over to a dazzling night out at the theater. No one will ever know it’s just $16 from Walmart – and it’s a bargain you’ll be super thankful to have found.

We don’t gatekeep here, so we had to make sure you knew all about this affordable dress. Be sure you grab yours while there are still plenty of them available. You’ll always have a slinky LBD in your closet with this affordable pick, and you can spread the word about Walmart’s great selection, too. Seriously, this one is absolutely gorg.

