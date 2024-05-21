Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though summer doesn’t technically start until June 1, that hasn’t stopped the sun from shining through on a few spring days. And though we love getting a taste of the warm season around the corner, what we don’t love are the painful sunburns that can come along with it. That’s what we assume was in the minds of the over 40,000 shoppers who bought this after sun lotion this month.

Clearly a summer staple in the homes of thousands of Amazon shoppers, the Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter is climbing the charts as a top-seller in Amazon Beauty Bestsellers department. It’s still only spring, and yet the lotion has already risen to number 16 on the list, proving that the people are prepping for the summer season.

Get the Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter for just $12 at Amazon!

Beyond getting ready for summer skincare needs, there are a variety of reasons shoppers love this after care lotion. Firstly, it leaves the skin feeling “silky smooth,” per shoppers, as it’s made of an intensely hydrating formula, consisting of coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil. Its coconut-infused formula is also what gives it its delicious scent that “smells like summer,” per users. Most importantly, the lotion is able to keep the skin moisturized and protected for up to 12 hours and doesn’t contain the bad stuff like oxybenzone or octinoxate.

To show their obsession for the lotion, over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have come back to the site to give it a five-star rating and accompanying rave review. One of those shoppers, who lives in Florida, said that after getting sun at the beach several days of the week, they apply this lotion when they get home and then the next morning they wake up tanned. “The lotion is thick, goes on easily, and smells great,” they said. “The bottle lasts me about a month and I use it almost every day on my entire body. It’s made my skin look amazing and extremely soft.”

Another shopper said that if you “close your eyes and apply this moisturizer,” your senses will “transport you to the sunniest, warmest, most delicious coconut smelling tropical beach there is.” “It’s very hydrating and not greasy,” they said.

You’d think with an after care lotion that’s received all of the praise and purchases that this one has, it would be expensive. But in fact, this one is just $12 on Amazon — a fantastic price point for a lotion that, according to customers, “turns your burn to tan overnight.”

Get the Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter for just $12 at Amazon!

