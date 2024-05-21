Jennifer Lopez was missing a very important accessory at the Atlas premiere in Los Angeles.

Lopez, 54, graced the Monday, May 20, red carpet without her green diamond engagement ring from husband Ben Affleck. While she did wear her platinum wedding band, Lopez’s chartreuse sparkler was noticeably absent amongst her other accessories, which included dangling earrings that featured a pistachio-colored gem as well as a coordinating collar necklace.

Lopez paired the jewelry with a strapless white crop top and a black floor-length mermaid skirt by Greta Constantine. For glam, the singer opted for a bronze glow, and she wore her hair in a sleek chignon. Affleck, 51, was not in attendance, and Lopez posed solo and with the film’s director Brad Peyton as well as her costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

The actress also went without her engagement ring while taping an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. Last week, Lopez was spotted with only her band while out and about in Los Angeles. She rocked a casual look for the occasion, sporting an oversized white sweatsuit and sneakers.

Lopez’s streak of appearances without her engagement ring comes after she did wear the rock while in Paris on May 10 and at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

Affleck, for his part, has also been seen without his wedding band. On Friday, May 17, he was photographed with his bare hand shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Lopez are not living under the same roof. Affleck moved out of the couple’s California mansion “several weeks ago,” a source told Us.

While Lopez and Affleck have yet to publicly address the status of their marriage, a different source told Us earlier this month that the pair hit a speed bump in their relationship and are on “completely different pages most of the time.”

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” the insider explained. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

A second source told Us that despite their current rough patch, Lopez and Affleck don’t plan on splitting up.