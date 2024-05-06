Jennifer Lopez is the belle of the Met Ball.

Lopez, 54, was a stunning sight in Schiaparelli as she posed for photos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6.

Her look came in the form of a figure-hugging gown made of 2.5 million beads. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a sheer, cinched-in bodice that fell into a mermaid-like silhouette. She teamed the design with platform sandal heels and a gold envelope clutch.

For glam, Lopez let the dress do the talking, opting for a simple top knot bun and warm makeup.

Lopez certainly made the right outfit choice after revealing on April 17 that she was “still deciding” what to wear.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars are arriving at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

“I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. I like choices,” Lopez told Vogue last month, adding that closer to the Met she’ll make a final decision on a look that fits the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Related: Met Gala 2024 Theme Explained, and How We Want Celebs to Interpret It Fashion’s biggest night is almost upon Us, which means it’s time to break down the theme. The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously revealed the motif of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition — which will debut with the annual ball — as “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” […]

This year, Lopez serves as co-chair alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

At the 2023 gala, Lopez showed skin in a pink and black midriff-baring halter gown by Ralph Lauren. The number featured an open velvet bodice complemented by a figure-hugging satin skirt. She accessorized with silk black evening gloves, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a leather beret topped off with a fishnet veil.

“I wasn’t sure about the hat, but now I’m kinda feeling it,” Lopez told Vogue’s red carpet host La La Anthony that night. She also gushed about Karl Lagerfeld’s impact as the big event honored his legacy that year.

“When you think of the last 50 years, if you think of five people in fashion, he’s one of them. What he did with Chanel for so long and keeping that brand so fresh, young and alive — he was really a genius.”

Lopez also commanded attention at the 2021 Met Gala, which featured the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” She wore a western-inspired Ralph Lauren gown that featured a plunging neckline and feathers at the train. She added on a thick leather belt, a fur jacket, a wide-brimmed hat and chunky necklaces.