Jennifer Lopez still doesn’t know what she’s wearing to the Met Gala … which takes place in less than three weeks.

Lopez, 54, teased her outfit for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” themed ball, via Vogue’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 17. “I have a few different sketches, I’m still deciding,” she said. “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. I like choices.” Lopez added that closer to the Met she’ll make a final decision on a look that fits the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Lopez, who is serving as a co-chair alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth, gushed about Anna Wintour asking her to help host the event. “It was a real honor,” she said. “It’s kinda the biggest night in fashion.”

Through the years, Lopez has become a Met Gala staple, always nailing the event’s motif.

Related: Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Announced: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and ... The 2024 Met Gala is approaching. Fashion’s biggest night is set to take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Vogue announced the co-chairs on Thursday, February 15, as Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. The big event’s […]

At the 2023 gala, she sported a pink and black Ralph Lauren look, which featured velvet gloves, a silky pastel skirt and halter top. Lopez gave a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld, whom the gala was honoring, with a cat eye makeup look and artistic cap.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

If you ask Us, Lopez was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2021 Met Gala. She nailed the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” in a western Ralph Lauren ensemble featuring a brown plunging gown finished with feather embellishments on the train and a thick leather belt. She teamed the frock with a fur jacket, black hat and thick necklaces.

Related: See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding Planner star […]

Lopez was also the talk of the night at the 2019 Met when she perfectly executed the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme with a beaded gown and matching wig created by her close friend Luigi Massi, a Versace designer who died in April 2019. She complemented the frock with diamond jewelry and shimmery purple eyeshadow.

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6.