Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Still Deciding’ on Her Met Gala Outfit Ahead of Co-Hosting the Event

By
Jennifer Lopez Teases Her Met Gala Look Im Still Deciding
Jennifer Lopez John Shearer/WireImage;Kevin Mazur/MG21;Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue(2)

Jennifer Lopez still doesn’t know what she’s wearing to the Met Gala … which takes place in less than three weeks.

Lopez, 54, teased her outfit for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” themed ball, via Vogue’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 17. “I have a few different sketches, I’m still deciding,” she said. “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. I like choices.” Lopez added that closer to the Met she’ll make a final decision on a look that fits the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Lopez, who is serving as a co-chair alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth, gushed about Anna Wintour asking her to help host the event. “It was a real honor,” she said. “It’s kinda the biggest night in fashion.”

Through the years, Lopez has become a Met Gala staple, always nailing the event’s motif.

Met Gala 2024 Everything to Know

At the 2023 gala, she sported a pink and black Ralph Lauren look, which featured velvet gloves, a silky pastel skirt and halter top. Lopez gave a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld, whom the gala was honoring, with a cat eye makeup look and artistic cap.

If you ask Us, Lopez was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2021 Met Gala. She nailed the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” in a western Ralph Lauren ensemble featuring a brown plunging gown finished with feather embellishments on the train and a thick leather belt. She teamed the frock with a fur jacket, black hat and thick necklaces.

See Jennifer Lopez s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years

Lopez was also the talk of the night at the 2019 Met when she perfectly executed the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme with a beaded gown and matching wig created by her close friend Luigi Massi, a Versace designer who died in April 2019. She complemented the frock with diamond jewelry and shimmery purple eyeshadow.

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6.

