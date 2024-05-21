Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If sweating heavily while you lounge doesn’t sound too enticing, we’re in the same boat. Cranking up the air conditioning is great and all, but it gets expensive (hello, energy bill!) and isn’t the best for Mother Earth. We’re all about environmental responsibility here! But there’s something about trying to sleep or relax on the couch while feeling like you’re going to overheat that feels suffocating . . . we’re not about it!

Being a little warm during the day is tolerable, but at night is when “a little warm” feels scorching and unbearable. If you’re like Us and want to stay calm, cool and collected all summer while you relax, meet your new favorite lounge set — it’s luxe, it’s cooling, it’s stretchy and even better, it’s 45% off!

Related: My Mom and I Are Obsessed With This Jumpsuit — And It's on Sale In case you haven’t noticed, overalls are having their moment in the sun again — but not just any overalls . . . linen overalls. Both linen and overalls are in high demand right now in the style world, so when you combine them, a fashion lovechild is born! I had my eye on this […]

This ribbed outfit is made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend, so you can bet it’s ultra-lightweight! The comfy material isn’t tight on your skin, either — it has a loose, flowy feel, ideal for lounging, a quick coffee run, a midday walk or anything else on your warm-weather agenda. Heck, you could even wear this outfit as a beach coverup!

The top can be worn either off one shoulder or as a slouchy v-neck, so don’t be afraid to switch it up depending on the look you’re going for. Wearing it off one shoulder is more casual while the v-neck style is more suitable for the day-to-day, but regardless of how you wear it, this outfit pairs perfectly with a cardigan sweater! Layering is important all year round, even during the summer.

The bottoms have a ribbed knit material that matches the top, a high waist fit and a drawstring, making them feel custom-made. The stretchy feel actually makes it easy to forget you’re even wearing pants! We love wearing this outfit around the house with slippers and a robe, but we also love the look of this set with sneakers, a crossbody bag and sunglasses.

The set comes in a few different colors, some more neutral than others. If you’re going for a quiet luxury vibe, you’ll want to check out the beige, black and white varieties! They make you look and feel expensive, but are all under $20. If bright summery colors are your more thing, you can opt for bright pink, green, blue, lilac or about a dozen other colors. You can also grab one of each since it’s such a great deal — we’re not judging!

Get the Ekouaer Ribbed Knit Lounge Set for $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other lounge sets on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!