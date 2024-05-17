Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, Crocs has proved that it’s a force within fashion. It seems so long ago that only healthcare professionals and others gravitated towards the shoes. Today, the brand has become a mainstay, and if you didn’t know, here at Us, we’re all about Crocs. I love Crocs because they’re such an adorable footwear style. What’s more, if you’re looking for a new pair, we have news for you! I found my favorite cute, comfortable pair of Crocs clogs that you’ll practically want to live in during the warmer months — and they’re 30% off now at Walmart (lucky you)!

These Crocs Baya Clog Sandals are a perfect way to segue into spring and summer fashion. They feature a 100% thermoplastic EVA upper and sole and have tread for extra support and traction. Also, these sandals have Crocs’ signature Jibbitz holes — which help you customize them — and this style has the brand’s name etched on the side.

Get the Crocs Baya Clog Sandals for $35 (was $50) at Walmart

To style these clogs, you could pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed vibe. Or, you could rock them with your favorite athleisure pieces for an active, comfy outfit. Additionally, you can throw these on with a frilly dress to emphasize your need for comfort no matter what — it’s all up to you! Further, these clog sandals come in 17 colors and have a 6 to 12 size range.

In regards to these Crocs clog sandals, a satisfied Walmart shopper noted, “I love these shoes! They are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. I don’t get sore legs like I used to after walking.” One more reviewer gushed, “These Crocs are cute, simple and good quality.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking to replace your tried and true Crocs or want to get your very first pair, the Baya silhouette could do the trick! They’re comfy and super cute — snag them on a discount while you can!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Crocs here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!