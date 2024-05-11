Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring and summer are optimal times to opt for minimal, easy clothing that allows you to be cool and breezy. Whether you’re running errands or hanging with your friends, it’s best to go with clothing and shoe options that will keep you feeling light and airy when it’s hot outside. Are you looking to add a new pair of sandals to your rotation? We found the cutest Crocs sandals that are to become your warm-weather besties — and they’re only $41 at Amazon!

These Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Low Wedge Platform Sandals are perfect for the mom on the go — or the busy body that can’t sit down — seriously! They feature a 100% synthetic plastic fabric for ultra-stretch and comfort. These two-strap sandals are set atop a chunky platform sole, which helps to make them more supportive. Honestly, they’re the perfect all-around spring or summer sandal.

Get the Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Low Wedge Platform Sandals for $41 (was $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these shoes, you could pair them with a T-shirt and jeans for a casual, laid-back vibe that works for running errands or a casual ensemble for getting together with the girls. Or, you could rock these sandals with a frilly dress and a blazer for a business casual outfit that works for the office and is flexible enough to go anywhere after. Further, these shoes come in 17 colors and have a 4 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one Amazon reviewer noted, “ I love Crocs in general, so I had high hopes for this sandal. Crocs did not disappoint. I love the fit, the comfort and the color.” Another reviewer said, “I am obsessed with these shoes. They are SO cute and SO comfy.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of shoes that will help keep you feeling comfy and breezy during the warmer months, these Crocs sandals could do the trick!

