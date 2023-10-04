7 Statement-Making Crocs You Can Score at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter the time of the year, you can’t go wrong by rocking Crocs to round off your ensemble. While the rainy North American hurricane season calls for rain boots, you can showcase your personality when you wear classic Crocs clogs when the weather’s (slightly more) dry.

If you’re anything like Us, you want to kick it up a notch in the style stakes. Along with adding cute pins to your clogs, you may like to make a statement with funky Crocs which speak for themselves. Luckily, Zappos has a slew of creative Crocs available now. From Barbiecore-inspired clogs to spooky season must-haves, read ahead for seven funky pairs of Crocs you can score at everyone’s favorite shoe retailer!

Crocs Classic Clogs With Dia De Los Muertos Graphic

If you’re ready for spooky season, then you need to check out these Day of the Dead-inspired Crocs. These comfy shoes feature vibrantly painted sugar skulls, a cute gold accent chain and a sugar skull charm.

Get the Crocs Classic Clog Dia De Los Muertos Graphic shoes for $59 at Zappos!

Crocs Shrek Classic Clogs

Is there a fairytale love story better than Shrek and Fiona’s? Show off your love for the hit Shrek franchise with these ogre-inspired Crocs!

Get the Crocs Shrek Classic Clog shoes for $59 at Zappos!

Crocs Barbie Crush Clog

These Barbie-inspired Crocs are the perfect way to live out your dreams of a fantastic life in plastic. Along with adorable Barbie charms, these clogs feature the cutest Barbiecore pink platform.

Get the Crocs Barbie Crush Clog shoes for $74 at Zappos!

Crocs Zappos Print Lab: SmileyWorld® Classic Clog

You’ll be all smiles when you slide on these smiley-face Crocs. A bright yellow emoji charm with a winking heart is the perfect pop of color against these black-and-white shoes!

Get the Crocs Zappos Print Lab: SmileyWorld® Classic Clog for $41 (originally $54) at Zappos!

Crocs Classic Clog Vera Bradley

Shoppers adore these five-star rated clogs. Vera Bradley’s classic floral print design perfectly layers a mineral blue clog for a dreamy, whimsical shoe which will make you swoon!

Get the Crocs Classic Clog Vera Bradley shoes for $54 at Zappos

Crocs Zen Garden Sensory Classic Terry Cloth Clog

These vibrant Crocs are sensory-friendly shoes with tones and textures and an on-foot feel created for those with sensory needs and anxiety/mental health concerns!

Get the Crocs Zen Garden Sensory Classic Terry Cloth Clogs for $59 at Zappos!

Crocs Classic Fur Clogs

You’ll want to pull these Crocs out as autumn’s temperatures cool. The fur lining will keep your feet nice and toasty-warm!

Get the Crocs Classic Fur Clogs for $34 (originally $69) at Zappos!

