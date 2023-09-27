Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re still in the North American hurricane season, which means one thing — rain, rain, rain. No matter where you are, it’s been a particularly wet start to fall, and if you’re anything like Us, you might not be totally prepared to traipse around in puddles instead of leaf piles. Looks like it’s time for a dependable pair of rain boots!

Lucky for you, Sperry has several amazing deals on their signature boots going on at Amazon right now on just those kickers… but for our money, the best savings is on a particular no. 1 bestseller that is sure to come in handy this rainy season and beyond!

Sperry’s Women’s Saltwater Shiny Quilted Rain Boots are the bestselling Women’s Rain Footwear across all of Amazon, and for good reason — they’re durable, dependable and frankly, absolutely iconic! Sperry boots were born from necessity, created by Paul Sperry in 1935 to combat the dangers posed by slippery ship decks to those not equipped to tread wet boards in confidence. They were inspired by the grooved footpads of Sperry’s cocker spaniel (how cute!), and it’s these signature soles that help make them the perfect kicks to sport in all kinds of wet weather — from rain, to sleet, to snow.

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Shiny Quilted Rain Boots feature a soft wool shaft paired with a durable rubber shell, along with rawhide barrel laces and rust-proof eyelets for a secure fit — plus, a zipper helps with getting them easily on or off. The trademark non-marking rubber outsole boasts Paul Sperry’s classic Wave-Siping technology, which provides traction on both wet and dry surfaces. No more worries about slipping on wet pavement or a damp porch; these boots will keep you both dry and safe no matter what the weather. Best of all, many of the sizes and colorways of these boots are on super-sale now, with discounts on some sizes/colors going as high as 58% off — and certain sizes/colors dropping to a mere $24 in price!

The Saltwater Shiny Quilted Rain Boots from Sperry have tons of devoted fans, with reviewers on Amazon awarding them with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Many customers rave about their true waterproof capabilities, as well as their supreme comfort. “Love these boots!” enthused one Amazon shopper. “Walked right through mud and shallow water and had completely dry feet. Comfortable as well!” A similarly psyched fan wrote in their review, “I love these duck boots! They’re so cute and incredibly comfortable. I have to wear longer socks with them or else they will slide down, but they’re roomy enough to accommodate thicker wool socks during the winter so your toes stay warm and they’re also cool enough to wear in the spring/summer with lighter socks when it rains!”

Another reviewer added, “I love these boots. I can walk around the block in them and splash in the puddles. I can work in the yard and not get any thorns sticking in to them. And I love how they just keep my feet clean. They are very durable as well. The grey camo pattern is fashionable and goes with practically everything when walking around the block. They are very comfortable too. Great value for the money.” And one 5-star fan noted they’re “versatile enough to wear like shoes, but with heavy duty water protection,” adding, “Warm inner lining makes it good and easy to pop on for running out, or running errands on a rainy day.”

