Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Many of Us have multiple destinations to hit this summer. From Euro-girl vibes in Lake Como to rich mom-style ensembles in the Hamptons, there’s so much fun to be had with so little time. Since we’ll be jetsetting from one location to the next, it’s important to pack our suitcases with transitional summer vacation outfits that work whether we’re in NYC or visiting France.

Stylish, effortlessly refined pieces are go-to choices for summer vacation style. We’ve compiled a list of versatile summer vacation outfit ideas from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more, that you’ll absolutely love. There are shorts and two-piece sets for fashionistas who like to show a little leg and flowy cover-up dresses to rock when you’re on the go. Not to mention comfortable sandals and classic beauty essentials to ensure your skin stays hydrated and protected. Read ahead to check out our favorite picks!

Shorts & Two-Piece Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Mirror mirror, on the wall, you’ll be the best dressed “rich mom” of them all, courtesy of this two-piece short set. The tank top and shorts combo has a wavy hemline that adds a nostalgic ’70s-inspired touch — just $35!

2. Dad Duty: If you’re looking for a pair of denim shorts that aren’t super-short, check out these high-rise dad shorts from Abercrombie & Fitch — just $70!

3. Perfect Pleats: You’ll look polished and refined in this dressy two-piece set. The sleeveless top features flowy pleats for a sophisticated touch — just $40!

4. Business Babe: Whether you’re jet setting or heading into the office, you’ll look so chic in these dressy shorts — just $20!

5. Floral Flow: Wide-leg trousers are perfect for chilly nights along a beach. These colorful pants are so versatile you can wear them with dressy blouses or casual graphic T-shirts — just $20!

Dresses

6. Halter Hottie: If you love floral print dresses, you’ll want to get your hands on this stunner from popular Walmart brand Scoop. Along with a lovely halter neckline, the dress has a floral print that screams tropical vacay — $40!

7. Artsy Chic: You’ll turn heads in this eclectic one-shoulder dress. It has a unique print that looks like abstract art — $41!

8. Push-Up: This House of CB dress features a stunning bustier bodice that lifts and supports. It’s perfect for bridal festivities, too — starting at $225!

9. Curves Ahead: Accentuate your curves in this bodycon dress. It comes with a playful side ruching that you can essentially turn into a slit — just $25!

10. Midi Moment: The bodice on this midi dress has unique ribbed and cut-out detailing. The vibrant red hue would look amazing on sun-kissed skin — just $70!

11. Buttons ‘N Ruffles: Pull this statement-making dress out when you’re heading to a romantic date night. Your partner will swoon over the chic button detailing — just $55!

Cover-Ups

12. Shopper-Approved Style: If you’re wondering what Amazon shoppers are loving at the moment, check out this button-down cover-up. More than 700 shoppers purchased the classic maxi dress in the past month — originally $38, now just $32!

13. Breezy Knits: This eye-catching cover-up dress features a breezy knit fabric perfect for when you’re posing in poolside selfies — just $50!

14. Boho Chic: This floral Bohemian chic-inspired kimono is so versatile that you can wear it over a swimsuit or layer it with a tank top and denim shorts — $28!

Shoes, Accessories, & Beauty

15. Celeb Style: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about jet-setting to tropical destinations. She revealed that this beach bag was a vacation essential during an Amazon Livestream — originally $20, now just $19!

16. Smooth as Silk: Keep your skin smooth as silk with the help of this nourishing OSEA Bodycare Set — just $52!

17. Fun Footwear: Tory Burch sandals are great for vacationing. These slides feature the brand’s classic logo and are made from luxurious leather that screams rich mom style — originally $228, on sale starting at $119!

18. No Shade: Serve retro vibes courtesy of these rectangular-shaped sunnies — just $39!

19. Last But Not Least: Protect your skin from harmful sun rays, courtesy of Supergoop!’s Endless Glow Seasons Kit — just $44!