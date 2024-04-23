Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Walmart is such a fun place to shop. When you’re gearing up for a road trip, run to the pharmacy aisle to stock up on travel-sized toiletries. Are you hosting a last-minute guest? You can grab snacks, dinner essentials and fresh linen. Not to mention all the cozy home decor products. If you can name it, you can bet with almost certainty that you can find it at Walmart.

Related: Walmart Has Some Amazing One-Pieces, Tankinis, Bikinis and More Starting at Just $7 When it comes to fashion, Walmart may not be the first store to come to mind — especially regarding swimwear. You probably shop at Walmart for patio furniture, paper towels, family-size cereal and maybe even sunglasses, but a chic one-piece monokini? No way! Yes way — in fact, there are thousands of swimsuits at Walmart. […]

A clutch shopping destination, Walmart is known for so many must-have essentials, but it’s a great place to score trendy clothing too. Shoppers can snag top-notch clothing items and accessories with the help of Walmart’s under-the-radar Scoop brand. The trendy collection has everything from accessories to workwear. Best of all? The luxurious pieces don’t break the bank. You can find essentials from Walmart’s Scoop brand starting at just $10! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces. Read ahead for the fashion scoop!

Scoop Fitted Tank Top

This fitted baby tank top is the perfect layering essential. You can dress it up with blazers and cardigans this spring or rock it with cut-off shorts as the weather warms up.

Get the Scoop Fitted Tank Top for just $10 at Walmart!

Scoop Sweater Skirt

This chic skirt adds a pop of color to any spring ensemble. Best of all? It’s crafted in comfortable soft knit fabric.

Get the Scoop Stripe Sweater Skirt for just $26 at Walmart!

Scoop Pleated Bermuda Shorts

In case you were wondering, you can totally wear shorts to the office now that the weather is warming up. These pleated Bermuda shorts are sophisticated and long enough not to violate your employer’s dress code.

Get the Scoop Pleated Bermuda Shorts for just $28 at Walmart!

Scoop Block Heel Mule

These mules are the perfect spring shoe. They’re high enough to elevate casual pieces like jeans, but comfortable enough not to hurt your feet.

Get the Scoop Block Heel Mule for just $30 (originally $35) at Walmart!

Scoop Contour One-Shoulder Top

Show a little skin this spring courtesy of this slimming one-shoulder top.

Get the Scoop Contour One-Shoulder Top for just $15 at Walmart!

Scoop Pleated Maxi Dress with Cut-Outs

Pull this lively orange dress out the next time you have a date night. Your partner won’t get enough of the flowy silhouette and cute cut-outs.

Get the Scoop Pleated Maxi Dress with Cut-Outs for just $34 at Walmart!

Scoop Utility Culotte Pants

Capris and culottes are all the rage this spring and summer. Jump on to the ongoing fashion trend with this cozy denim pants.

Get the Scoop Utility Culotte Pants for just $26 at Walmart!

Scoop Stripe Mini Sweater Dress

This striped sweater dress is so flirty and cute. Don’t be surprised if someone stops you and says, “Hi, Barbie.”

Get the Scoop Stripe Mini Sweater Dress for just $34 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Haven’t gotten enough of Scoop? Check out a few items from the trendy brand that are on sale now!