Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Walmart is such a fun place to shop. When you’re gearing up for a road trip, run to the pharmacy aisle to stock up on travel-sized toiletries. Are you hosting a last-minute guest? You can grab snacks, dinner essentials and fresh linen. Not to mention all the cozy home decor products. If you can name it, you can bet with almost certainty that you can find it at Walmart.
A clutch shopping destination, Walmart is known for so many must-have essentials, but it’s a great place to score trendy clothing too. Shoppers can snag top-notch clothing items and accessories with the help of Walmart’s under-the-radar Scoop brand. The trendy collection has everything from accessories to workwear. Best of all? The luxurious pieces don’t break the bank. You can find essentials from Walmart’s Scoop brand starting at just $10! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces. Read ahead for the fashion scoop!
Scoop Fitted Tank Top
This fitted baby tank top is the perfect layering essential. You can dress it up with blazers and cardigans this spring or rock it with cut-off shorts as the weather warms up.
Get the Scoop Fitted Tank Top for just $10 at Walmart!
Scoop Sweater Skirt
This chic skirt adds a pop of color to any spring ensemble. Best of all? It’s crafted in comfortable soft knit fabric.
Get the Scoop Stripe Sweater Skirt for just $26 at Walmart!
Scoop Pleated Bermuda Shorts
In case you were wondering, you can totally wear shorts to the office now that the weather is warming up. These pleated Bermuda shorts are sophisticated and long enough not to violate your employer’s dress code.
Get the Scoop Pleated Bermuda Shorts for just $28 at Walmart!
Scoop Block Heel Mule
These mules are the perfect spring shoe. They’re high enough to elevate casual pieces like jeans, but comfortable enough not to hurt your feet.
Get the Scoop Block Heel Mule for just $30 (originally $35) at Walmart!
Scoop Contour One-Shoulder Top
Show a little skin this spring courtesy of this slimming one-shoulder top.
Get the Scoop Contour One-Shoulder Top for just $15 at Walmart!
Scoop Pleated Maxi Dress with Cut-Outs
Pull this lively orange dress out the next time you have a date night. Your partner won’t get enough of the flowy silhouette and cute cut-outs.
Get the Scoop Pleated Maxi Dress with Cut-Outs for just $34 at Walmart!
Scoop Utility Culotte Pants
Capris and culottes are all the rage this spring and summer. Jump on to the ongoing fashion trend with this cozy denim pants.
Get the Scoop Utility Culotte Pants for just $26 at Walmart!
Scoop Stripe Mini Sweater Dress
This striped sweater dress is so flirty and cute. Don’t be surprised if someone stops you and says, “Hi, Barbie.”
Get the Scoop Stripe Mini Sweater Dress for just $34 at Walmart!
Haven’t gotten enough of Scoop? Check out a few items from the trendy brand that are on sale now!
- Scoop Crystal Embellished Mesh Top — originally $24, now just $16!
- Scoop Stripe Knit Midi Skirt — originally $36, now just $25!
- Scoop Mini Dress with Side Tie — originally $28, now just $19!
- Scoop Lace Up Stiletto Heel Sandals — originally $38, now just $25!
- Scoop Sheer Sweater with Lining — originally $28, now just $20!