When it comes to fashion, Walmart may not be the first store to come to mind — especially regarding swimwear. You probably shop at Walmart for patio furniture, paper towels, family-size cereal and maybe even sunglasses, but a chic one-piece monokini? No way!

Yes way — in fact, there are thousands of swimsuits at Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a one-piece, two-piece, monokini or tankini, there are pages and pages of options. But so many options can be a mixed bag; just like on Instagram, losing track of time and getting overwhelmed is inevitable. That’s why we’re here!

Below are some out-of-this-world finds in the sea of Walmart swimsuits, starting at just $7. So get a suit and put a beach party on the calendar…it’s almost tankini season!

Monokini Swimsuits

Trendy Solid Color Monokini

This suit has the brightest purple hue, perfect for spring and summer style. Side cutouts contour your body, giving you an hourglass-looking shape.

Get the CZHJS Trendy Solid Color Monokini for $7 (originally $8) at Walmart!

Mesh Cutout Drawstring Monokini

Yacht wife who? This monokini is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. You’ll love the plunging mesh v-neck design!

Get the Cupshe Mesh Cutout Drawstring Monokini for $22 (originally $25) at Walmart!

One Piece Swimsuits

Pin Tucked Surplice Tummy Control One Piece

Not only is this suit ultra-trendy, but it’s protective, too! The fabric contains UPF 50+ to shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Get the Hilor Pin Tucked Surplice Tummy Control Swimwear for $38 at Walmart!

Cutout Wrap Tie One Piece

You can’t go wrong with bestsellers. This crowd favorite has over a thousand happy customers singing its praises! Grab it for half off!

Get the Somer Cutout High Waisted Wrap Tie One Piece for $20 (originally $40) at Walmart!

Bikini Swimsuits

Gradient Two-Piece Swimsuit

We love the gradient look of this colorful bikini! Grab it in one of 12 different colors. You can’t go wrong with any of them!

Get the Charmo Gradient Two-Piece Swimsuit for $16 at Walmart!

High Waist Sporty Two-Piece Suit

The halter top and high waist bottom of this suit give it a sporty flair. The high waist fit flatters your waist, so you can feel your absolute best wherever the sunshine takes you!

Get the Aleumdr High Waist Sporty Two-Piece Suit for $20 at Walmart!

Tankini Swimsuits

Ruffle Tankini Two-Piece

Ruffles, ruffles and more ruffles! The crossover ruffles add a dynamic twist to this solid-color suit. Choose between red, green or black!

Get the Charmo Ruffle Tankini Two-Piece for $23 at Walmart!

Halter Swim Tankini

Cali girl alert! This suit gives total surfer energy. A skin-friendly nylon fabric keeps this tankini breathable, stretchy and soft.

Get the Cathery Two-Piece Tankini Halter Swimsuit for $14 (originally $16) at Walmart!