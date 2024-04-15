Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: it’s hard to maximize performance and style in one shoe, let alone add comfort to the mix. It seems that the most comfortable and supportive shoes look like grandpa shoes — not the trendy dad ones — while high-fashion sneakers rub, squish and poke. All we want is a shoe we can wear on trail and Target runs, to brunch with the girls and on walks with the dog…is that too much to ask?

Maybe it was before, but we found a gem in the sea of sneakers claiming to be functional and fashionable. A few weeks ago, we spotted Emily Ratajkowski in an ultra-trendy pair of chunky sneakers and naturally, we assumed that since they’re fashionable, there’s no way they’d be comfortable. But after doing some research, boy were we wrong — Emily was rocking Reebok’s new FloatZig 1 sneaker, AKA one of the most cushiony performance-enhancing shoes we’ve found to date.

These running shoes are designed to make running more enjoyable for new and seasoned runners alike, combining Reebok’s award-winning Floatride Energy Foam with an all-new “zig” shape to maximize speed and comfort. The shape balances a chunky style with a sleek look, making the sneakers perfect for everyday wear. Versatile is an understatement when it comes to these shoes!

The chunky sole has a wider spread in the forefoot and beaded TPE foam for stability, shock absorption and a springier step, so your knees and joints will be comfortable whether you’re hitting the concrete jungle or dirt roads. And we can attest — there’s nothing quite like the bounce you get while running in these!

A mesh upper keeps the shoes breathable and lightweight, ideal for the upcoming summer heat and sweaty running feet! That said, TPE foam is much more durable than EVA foam in cold temperatures too, so you’ll be set with this pair all year round.

If you want to walk the dog like Emily, try wearing these ultra-chic kicks with sweatpants, a lapel jacket (if it’s chilly), sunglasses and gold hoops. You can also wear them with wide-leg jeans and a sweater or tee this spring for picnics, errands and everything in between!

For all the runners out there, get ready to have the coolest ‘fit on the trail. These sneakers pair perfectly with shorts and a tight long-sleeve top or leggings, a zip-up and a tank. And since it’s transitional weather season, don’t be afraid to layer up! You can rock a white sneaker like Emily (and Us) or grab a bright variety. Either way, you’ll be comfy, stylish and performing your best on and off the trail!

Get the Reebok FloatZig 1 for $130 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

