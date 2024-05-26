General Hospital’s Johnny Wactor Dead at Age 37 After Shooting

General Hospital’s Johnny Wactor has died at the age of 37.

His mom, Scarlett Wactor, told TMZ on Sunday, May 26, that Johnny had been killed in Los Angeles the previous day. Johnny was allegedly with his coworker when they spotted three men attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

Scarlett told the outlet that Johnny did not try to intervene, but he was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital. She noted that Johnny was a “loving young man” and that his death “leaves a huge hole in the family’s heart.”

While Johnny has held roles in shows and films like Siberia and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, he’s best known for his character Brando Corbin in General Hospital. Following his character’s exit from the series in 2022, Johnny said he hadn’t fully processed his departure.

“Because I was filming so many pages, I didn’t really have time to kind of think or be emotional or reflect on anything,” he told Soap Opera Digest at the time.

However, after wrapping his scenes, Johnny shared that he “gave a little speech.” He added, “I knew that I would want to say something just because of my time there and my relationships with the people in the cast and crew. I was a little emotional.”

Johnny noted that there’s “no bad blood” between him and General Hospital for killing off his character. “I wish everyone at GH the best,” he said.

Johnny also addressed his fans in a since-deleted social media post to express his gratitude.

“It’s been a couple days since the demise of Brando Corbin in Port Charles as we know it,” Wactor said at the time. “I have to tell ya, I have been so blown away by the reaction from the fans. I had no idea that you guys cared so much about my character.”

Johnny noted that he’s “so grateful” for the support that he received and gushed that General Hospital has “the best fans in the world.” He added, “I truly believe that and this is just further evidence.”

“I’m so blessed, and I’m gonna miss you guys,” Wactor concluded. “Thank you so much for letting me bring Brando Corbin to life. Thank you for caring, and thank you for the support and the well wishes for my future endeavors, whether that’s back in Port Charles at some point, or other films or shows.”