Entertainment

Actors Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas: Julianne Moore, Meg Ryan and More

By
Celebrities Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas
12
Julianne Moore, Meg Ryan, and Demi Moore.Getty Images (3)

Many celebrities have soap operas to thank for launching their careers.

Before becoming an Oscar winner, Julianne Moore got her start on As the World Turns in 1988. She portrayed sisters Frannie Hughes and Sabrina Hughes, which scored her a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Moore eventually exited the series to kickstart her film career.

Like Moore, Meg Ryan also had a breakout role on As the World Turns. She joined the main cast in 1982 and remained on the drama until 1994 before becoming the rom-com queen fans know and love.

Demi Moore, meanwhile, already had one film under her belt before she snagged the role of Jackie Templeton on General Hospital in 1982. She stayed on the series until 1984, the same year she starred in Blame It on Rio.

Various

Keep scrolling to see which stars got their start on a soap opera:

