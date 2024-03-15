The soap opera world has mourned the loss of several stars through the years who have died too soon.
Actors like Alec Musser, David Gail and Billy Miller left fans shocked after their unexpected deaths.
When news of Miller’s death broke in September 2023, several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to him — including his former All My Children costar Chrishell Stause.
“Still processing this,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now.”
Miller also appeared on shows like General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. “The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott,” read a statement shared via The Young and the Restless’ official X page. “Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”
Scroll down to see which other soap stars died too soon:
Robyn Bernard
The General Hospital alum, who played Terry Brock, died in March 2024 at the age of 64. The Riverside County Sheriff confirmed in a press release that Bernard’s body had been found in an “open field behind [a] business” in San Jacinto, California.
David Gail
The Port Charles star died in January 2024 from anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a brain injury resulting from lack of blood flow, following resuscitation from cardiopulmonary arrest due to drug intoxication including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl, according to a statement from Gail’s publicist on behalf of his mom, Mary Painter, and other family members. He was 58.
Alec Musser
The All My Children star died in January 2024 at age 50. Per a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, he “died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Tyler Christopher
The General Hospital star died in October 2023 at the age of 50.
The cause of his death was listed as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, per a report from the Medical Examiner Office obtained by TMZ in January 2024. Coronary artery atherosclerosis was noted as a contributing condition.
He suffocated to death due to the position he was in, but the coroner ultimately ruled his death an accident.
Billy Miller
Us Weekly confirmed the Young and Restless alum died at the age of 43 in September 2023. Hours later, his mom, Patricia Miller, shared that the star had “surrendered his life” after a battle with bipolar depression.
In December 2023, an autopsy report ruled his death a suicide, noting that he died from a gunshot wound. Per the report obtained by Radar Online, he was found in his bathtub “with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.” The actor also had alcohol, ethanol and “cocaine, plus its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine” in his system.
Jeffrey Carlson
Best known for his role as daytime TV’s first transgender character, Zoe Luper, on All My Children, Carlson died in July 2023. He was 48.
Cody Longo
The Days of Our Lives star died in June 2023 at the age of 34. His cause of death was revealed by the Austin medical examiner as “chronic ethanol abuse,” per documents obtained by TMZ.
The report said the manner of Longo’s death was natural and the body was already decomposing by the time he was found dead on the scene.
Kristoff St. John
The Young and Restless star died in March 2019 due to heart disease, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office told Us in a statement.
The report listed the cause of death as “hypertrophic heart disease” with “effects of ethanol” cited as another significant condition. His death was ruled accidental.
Nathaniel Marston
The One Life to Live star died in November 2015 at the age of 40. His death came almost two weeks after a car crash in Nevada left him in critical condition, suffering a broken neck, shoulder, ribs and five vertebrae, as well as other internal injuries.
Benjamin Hendrickson
The As the World Turns actor died at the age of 55 in July 2006. His death was ruled a suicide by police officials, per The New York Times, after he was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound.
Michael David Morrison
The As the World Turns actor died at the age of 33 in February 1993. His death was caused by an accidental overdose of alcohol and illegal drugs, the New York City Medical Examiner’s office said, per The New York Times.