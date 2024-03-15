The soap opera world has mourned the loss of several stars through the years who have died too soon.

Actors like Alec Musser, David Gail and Billy Miller left fans shocked after their unexpected deaths.

When news of Miller’s death broke in September 2023, several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to him — including his former All My Children costar Chrishell Stause.

“Still processing this,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now.”

Miller also appeared on shows like General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. “The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott,” read a statement shared via The Young and the Restless’ official X page. “Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

Scroll down to see which other soap stars died too soon:

Robyn Bernard

The General Hospital alum, who played Terry Brock, died in March 2024 at the age of 64. The Riverside County Sheriff confirmed in a press release that Bernard’s body had been found in an “open field behind [a] business” in San Jacinto, California.