More information about David Gail’s death has been revealed one month after the soap opera star’s passing.

Gale died from anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a brain injury resulting from lack of blood flow, following resuscitation from cardiopulmonary arrest due to drug intoxication including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl, according to a statement from Gail’s publicist on behalf of the family including his mom, Mary Painter. He was 58.

“It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way,” Painter said in a statement to Deadline. “David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine.”

She continued, “He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did before turning toward a more Eastern pain management including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources.”

Painter added that her son’s death “shines a light on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic,” saying, “Please keep David, and others battling pain or dependence, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Gail’s publicist confirmed to Us Weekly in January that he had died due to complications from sudden cardiac arrest.

“Gail was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who made every attempt to save his life including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation,” the statement read. “Despite their efforts, Gail was put on life support where he remained for several days. He was pronounced dead on January 16, 2024. The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure.”

The statement continued, “David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”

Gail’s death was first confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares, in January.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone [with] me,” Colmenares wrote via Instagram. “The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart, you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being.”

She concluded, “Missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

Gail was best known for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles. He also starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 as Stuart Carson, a love interest for Shannen Doherty’s Brenda in season 4 and made appearances in Robin’s Hoods, Savannah, The Round Table, Matlock and JAG.