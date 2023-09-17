Soap star Billy Miller has died at the age of 43, Us Weekly can confirm.

Miller died on Friday, September 15, in Austin, Texas, according to an obituary sent to Us via his spokesperson.

While a cause of death was not immediately shared, the rep confirmed that Miller had been struggling with manic depression at the time of his death.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Miller made a splash in the soap scene when he landed the role of Richie Novak on All My Children in 2007. After two years on the show, Miller took over the role of Billy Abbott on Young and the Restless. (He was cast as Billy, the fourth actor to portray the character, nearly three weeks after his All My Children exit.)

Miller worked on Young and the Restless for six years, which earned him three Daytime Emmy trophies.

“My parents didn’t go to college and it was hard enough for them to swallow that I’d gone from trying to get a real degree [in business] to film,” Miller previously told Soap Opera Digest in 2008 of pursuing an acting career. “My dad had a mini-heart attack but came around — and now he’s a big Texas guy who watched daytime TV!”

Miller later starred as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on ABC’s General Hospital between 2013 and 2019. His credits also included Truth Be Told, Suits, Ray Donovan, American Sniper and Castle.

Several of his former costars have shared poignant memories of Miller following news of his passing.

“I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing. On behalf of the entire @GeneralHospital family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, September 17.

Young and the Restless alum Eileen Davidson, for her part, also paid tribute to her former colleague. “I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives,” she tweeted. “I’m gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

In addition to his acting career, Miller was also a restaurateur and owned several eateries in Los Angeles.

Miller is survived by mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley. “He also leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit and genuine kindness,” the rep’s statement concluded.

Further details about Miller’s memorial service are pending.