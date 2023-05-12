Finding love on set! Soap operas including Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and One Life to Live have inspired love stories both on and off the screen.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos started dating shortly after playing love interests on All My Children in 1995.

“I auditioned him. They’d been looking for this character for some time … They didn’t want a dark-haired guy, they wanted a Latino actor. So I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California,” Ripa detailed during a SiriusXM interview in August 2018. “Then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director in All My Children, said, ‘I found him’ … [Judy] showed me his picture and … when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. Like, I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Following one year of dating, the couple eloped in Las Vegas and later expanded their family with kids Michael, Joaquin and Lola. Ripa and Consuelos reunited on screen several times over the years with projects such as Hope & Faith and Riverdale.

“[Riverdale creator] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] called me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a question to ask you. Do you think she’d want to do it?’ And I said, ‘You know, yeah. Give her a call!’ They spoke and they figured it out,” the Spain native, who played Hiram Lodge on the hit CW series, exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. “Roberto’s awesome, man. No one knows this world better than him. He just made it happen. I definitely did not ask for him to do that. I think he thought it would be so much fun.”

In February 2023, Ripa announced that Consuelos would be her new cohost on Live after Ryan Seacrest‘s departure.

“We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together,” the duo told Us about the decision to work together again. “We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore. Now, we have the chance.”

Meanwhile, Susan Walters and Linden Ashby exchanged vows three months after meeting on ABC’s Loving in 1986. Walters, who has starred in several projects with her husband over the years, gushed about their connection after three decades of marriage.

“37 years (and a day) of dogs and daughters, horses and houses, friends and family, ups and downs… and love. ❤️❤️❤️,” the actress captioned an Instagram post in April 2023. “Happy Anniversary to the one I’m so lucky to be living my life with.”

Scroll down for more couples who met on a soap opera set: