Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' NSFW Sex Confessions

After two-plus decades of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have never stopped having the hots for each other — and they want the world to know!

The couple, who met while starring on All My Children in the ‘90s, tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome three kids: Michael (born 1997), Lola (born 2001), and Joaquin (born 2003). Despite their busy lives and successful careers, Ripa and Consuelos always make sure to make time for each other — and that often occurs in the bedroom … and not just their own.

In September 2022, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host admitted to Andy Cohen that she and the Riverdale star once had sex in his Fire Island home.

“That was a day trip!” the Bravo personality exclaimed in response.

“It was a rental!” the former soap opera star replied, adding, “I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own.”

In addition to Cohen’s vacation rental, Ripa admitted to the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host that she and Consuelos have also slept together on a boat, in a public bathroom and even on the set of All My Children.

“I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. … We were really pliable to each other,” the ABC personality previously told Cohen in April 2020 while explaining why she and her husband have such a healthy sex life. “We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”

While doing the deed may be “just fun” for the happy couple, one person who didn’t appreciate the pair’s active sex life is their daughter, Lola — who once walked in on her parents.

The New Jersey native recalled the embarrassing moment on a June 2019 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, revealing that she even “made eye contact” with her daughter in the moment, which occurred on the singer’s 18th birthday.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!” Ripa recalled Lola telling her and Consuelos at the moment while slamming the door. The Queen of the South alum, for his part, noted that Lola told her parents that they’re “disgusting” and need “to chill.”

Keep scrolling to see Ripa and Consuelos’ NSFW sex confessions over the years: