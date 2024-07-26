Your account
Kelly Ripa Jokes She Could Be ‘Fired’ After ‘Inappropriate’ Backstage Incident With Husband Mark Consuelos

By
Kelly Ripa Details Inappropriate Backstage Incident With Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Kelly Ripa let viewers in on a steamy backstage moment from Live With Kelly and Mark on Thursday, July 25.

The beloved cohost kicked off the show by joking that the “inappropriate” incident with husband and cohost Mark Consuelos could have led to her termination.

“I’ve got to tell you something. I did something backstage that was so inappropriate that, if we weren’t married, I would probably be fired right now,” Ripa, 53, revealed.

She continued, “But, I have to explain myself. I started at the shirt, and I was like, ‘I really love this shirt, I think it’s gorgeous on you.'”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate 28th Wedding Anniversary

Ripa’s admiration prompted Consuelos, 53, to invite her to feel his pants but was quickly enamored by something else.

“I felt his pants, and they feel nice. But, I was like, ‘My gosh, your thighs feel like they are made out of metal or stone.’ Marble! Carved out of marble,” Ripa said. “I’m backstage rubbing up and down his thighs, like, it doesn’t even seem possible. I realize people are looking at us like, ‘Are you OK? Do you forget that you’re in a place of business?’ And, yes is the answer!”

Kelly Ripa Details Inappropriate Backstage Incident With Mark Consuelos
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Consuelos jokingly responded, “I may or may not file a grievance or a report against my spouse.”

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t blame you,” Ripa agreed. “It’s so inappropriate, but, congratulations on your thighs!”

Ripa may have forgotten she wasn’t at home during the interaction with her husband, but there is one thing that Ripa admitted would never make it out of their home — pimple patches.

Earlier this month, the Emmy-winning actress shared her thoughts on the beauty trend, which has been embraced by stars like Madison Beer, Millie Bobby Brown and Justin Bieber.

“These pimple patches, they’re becoming the breakout fashion statement of the summer, and I’m here to say: No,” she declared. “I like a pimple patch, but now they’re making them fashion statements. They’re making stars and hearts!”

Reflecting on her own teenage years, Ripa reminisced, “You got a pimple? You had to get the cover-up. It’s never a shade found in nature. Cover-up used to look like Wite-Out.”

“Now, it is in fashion to wear your pimples proudly and cover them with bright stars and hearts, you name it,” she concluded with a laugh. “I think a little modesty goes a long way with your pimples, because pimples are like nipples!”

