Stylish

Kelly Ripa Is Against Wearing Pimple Patches in Public: ‘Pimples Are Like Nipples’

By
Kelly RipaANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly Ripa is here for pimple patches — in the privacy of your own home.

Ripa, 53, shared her take on the skincare fad, which stars including Madison Beer, Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Bieber and more have worn in public, during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Thursday, July 17. “We’ve got a lot to unpack here,” she said during the episode. “These pimple patches, they’re becoming the breakout fashion statement of the summer, and I’m here to say: No.”

Ripa continued; “I like a pimple patch, but now they’re making them fashion statements. They’re making stars and hearts!”

The talk show host then recalled trying to conceal her pimples with makeup while growing up. “You got a pimple? You had to get the cover-up. It’s never a shade found in nature. Cover-up used to look like Wite-Out,” she joked.

“Now, it is in fashion to wear your pimples proudly and cover them with bright stars and hearts, you name it.” Ripa concluded her tangent by saying, “I think a little modesty goes a long way with your pimples, because pimples are like nipples!”

Husband and cohost Mark Consuelos then changed the topic.

This isn’t the first time Ripa has weighed in on beauty trends while hosting Live. In April, she opened up about wanting to embrace her gray strands because of the time commitment that coloring her hair blonde takes.

“It takes hours and hours,” Ripa said, adding that she “still” sees gray strands the following day. “My hair wants to be gray. It just wants to be gray.”

After Consuelos, 53, asked his wife if she would be ready to so silver, Ripa replied, “I would do it.”

“It’s almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird,” she explained. causing Consuelos to suggest that she remains a blonde for the time being.

