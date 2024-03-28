Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always dolled up for TV — but when the cameras aren’t rolling, the couple admitted they aren’t as glamorous.

“We come here to work and we’re like, ‘Oh, look at you, look at you.’ Because last night when we gave each other a kiss goodnight, I had my retainer in and I had all my creams on — like I’m slimy,” Ripa, 53, said on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa shared that she prioritizes nighttime skin hydration so much that “you can slip right off me.” She added, “I had my creams on and I had my retainer in. And then he’s got his nasal magnets on.”

In addition to the nasal magnets, which help calm his snoring, Consuelos, 52, uses mouth tape, specifically strips from Hostage Tape. The practice has rapidly risen in popularity over the years. Mouth taping forces you to breathe through your nose during sleep, which in turn can eliminate a long list of health issues including snoring, dry throat, sleep apnea, headaches, congestion, poor quality sleep and even dental issues. (Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Graham are also fans of the method.)

As they shared their bedtime ritual, Consuelos joked it’s not sexy, adding that he and Ripa used to be “hot.”

“We should do a taped piece of us just getting ready for bed. It is — and I don’t want to brag — pretty much the least-sexy thing I’ve ever seen. What’s weird is, I’m not kidding, I say this, we used to be fairly [hot],” Consuelos told audience members.

“We were hot for each other, and things looked hotter, and now I’m like, ‘What?’” Ripa joked. “You know when you look at your parents and you’re like, I can’t believe they had kids. Now I’m like, oh my gosh, now I understand why our kids are like, ‘I can’t believe they had kids.’”

Ripa and Consuelos, who wed in May 1996, share sons Michael, 26, Joaquin, 21, and daughter Lola, 22.

While the couple may feel they are unsexy behind closed doors, they always kill it in public.

At the Oscars earlier this month, Ripa and Consuelos wowed in coordinating black outfits. Ripa opted for a sheer design by Jason Wu and Consuelos looked handsome in a classic tuxedo.