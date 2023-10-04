Madison Beer showed off her relatable side while out and about in London.

Beer, 24, was seen wearing pimple patches while on Wednesday, October 4. The patches were placed on her forehead and cheek as she showed off her natural freckles on her nose. Her makeup featured filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, minimal concealer, rosy cheeks, a soft highlight and glossy lips.

For the outing, Beer completed her look with a gray sweater and a tan miniskirt featuring a small slit on her thigh. She accessorized with an oversized leather jacket, a black shoulder bag, large gold hoops, a dainty necklace, ankle-high white socks and brown patent leather loafers. Her brunette locks were worn down and blown out.

Recently, Beer opened up about her go-to beauty products to create her signature dewy skin and bright blush look.

“For my makeup recently, I’ve been doing very, very minimal face makeup,” she told Glamour in an August 2023 interview. Although she only uses “a tiny bit of concealer,” her current favorite is the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer.

Instead of covering her complexion, Beer said “I’ve been focusing on the highlighters.” Beer’s go-to is the Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter. “It’s like the Drunk Elephant drops, but I like the consistency of this one a bit better,” she gushed. “Any type of glowy serumy thing is great as a base.”

When it comes to her cheeks, Beer has ditched the “really pink blushes” for a “deeper” shade. “I’ve been using the Makeup by Mario blush sticks in the shade Dusty Rose. I’ve been liking more of a deeper blush lately, like a red, dark pink,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Beer told Glamour that before she shoots any music video, “I have to love the look.” She continued, “If I’m not happy with how it looks, it’s not going to make it in the f—g video.”

“Learning to say, ‘I have to like the way I look before I walk to set,’ is very important,” she said, explaining that confidence “makes for the best shots.”

Beer released her second studio album, Silence Between Songs, last month. In the music video for her song “Spinnin,” she looked radiant with a fresh face while showing off her freckles, dewy skin, bronzy cheeks and highlighted nose.

While she looked stunning with minimal glam, she also can rock a full face of makeup. In her “Home To Another One” music video, she teamed a soft foundation with a warm contour, highlighted cheeks and bold blush. Her eye makeup featured a slight winged eyeliner, cut crease eyeshadow and long lashes.