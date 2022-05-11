Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Making Us blush! Nowadays, there are so many different skincare strategies for anti-aging results. From serums to spa treatments, we have countless ways to achieve a youthful complexion. But many of these products and procedures cost a pretty penny! And with our busy schedules, we don’t have the time or the money to invest in a luxurious or lengthy option. We want to glow on the go!

Blush has always been our makeup hack for instant illumination. Rosy cheeks make Us look like we’re back in our glory days with a healthy flush. In fact, Madonna’s makeup artist Gina Brooke told Harper’s Bazaar, “The key to looking fresh is using a cream blush — it’s more blendable. To give your face a lift, put blush on the apples of your cheeks, then add a touch of highlighter on the center of the cheekbones and blend it up to the temples.”

As opposed to powder blushes, cream blushes deliver a sheer finish with an easy application. According to beauty insiders, cream blushes are a more moisturizing option — which can be beneficial if you have dry skin.

How We Picked the Best Cream Blushes

Need a fast fix for a fresh flush? We rounded up the 11 best cream blushes on the market! We consulted various beauty publications for expert advice and editor-approved essentials — plus included some of our personal favorites. All of these blushes are either top-rated or bestselling — the cream of the cream blush crop! And we made sure to choose products that come in multiple colors to appeal to a wide range of skin tones.

Pro tip from celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey: “Smile, find your cheeks, and apply in a little circle. Gently sweep it out using your thumb or brush if you prefer,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

These cream blush picks will leave your complexion with a dewy, natural-looking flush that is way more blendable than powder products. Simple and satisfying! Perfectly pink color that will make it feel like it’s summer all year long.

1. Ilia Multi-Stick

Long-Lasting Look

This multi-purpose product works as a tint for your lips, cheeks and eyes! Its formula repeatedly melts into your skin, and is suitable for makeup lovers at all levels. This cream blush apparently stayed put on Megan Fox’s cheeks for 10 hours while filming Till Death!

Pros:

Tint for lips, cheeks and eyes

Long-lasting

Cons:

Some customers complained about the consistency

Available at: Nordstrom

2. LYS Beauty Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush

Buildable Blush

As Sephora’s first Black-owned clean cosmetics beauty brand, LYS is making history with its top-rated products. It’s packed with vitamin E, kaolin clay (which reduces the appearance of pores and limits shine) and avocado oil (which guarantees hydration). Shoppers also love the super soft texture!

Pros:

Buildable and blendable

Natural look

Long-lasting

Affordable

Cons:

Hard to find — RAVE reviews See it!

Available at: Sephora

3. Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush

Beachy Blush

If you’re searching for a multitasking tinted balm that will give your lips and cheeks a sunkissed glow, look no further! This Tower 28 provides the pigment without the cakiness and harsh lines. “All six shades impart a sheer, impossibly dewy flush on the cheeks, lips, and eyes with just a few pats of your fingertips,” Allure once wrote. “The addition of green tea and aloe vera gives skin a boost of hydration and soothing antioxidants, to boot.”

Pros:

Multi-purpose

Added boost of hydration

Cons:

Some reviewers said the tint did not last long

Available at: Sephora

4. Glossier Cloud Paint

Cult-Favorite Cream Blush

This bestselling blush is hardly a best-kept beauty secret, but it’s certainly a cult-favorite! As Harper’s Bazaar says, “True to the brand’s ‘you, but better’ mantra, Glossier’s Cloud Paint brightens the skin while remaining low-key. The finish is airy and translucent, and there’s a shade to suit everyone.” And just like a painting, the result will be a work of art!

Pros:

Soft-focus effect

Sheer finish/natural glow

Cons:

Some shoppers said application is difficult

Available at: Glossier

5. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

Selena’s Selection

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is known for its buzz-worthy blushes. The liquid-like cream may melt into a “second skin,” allowing for a natural finish that shoppers love. It’s free of formaldehydes, sulfates, parabens and more — making it a clean option we can all enjoy.

Pros:

Water-resistant

Blendable

Cons:

Color doesn’t last very long

Available at: Sephora

6. Nars The Multiple in Orgasm

Peachy Keen

An absolute icon in the beauty world, Nars Orgasm blush also comes in cream form! This multi-purpose product adds shimmering color to eyes, cheeks, lips and body. If you’re looking to add dimension and highlight your best features, this mistake-proof product could be what you’ve been waiting for!

Pros:

Multi-purpose — works as blush and bronzer

Universally flattering

Cons:

Some say the color doesn’t last long

Available at: Ulta

7. Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush

Bell’s Blush of Choice

Looking for a naturally radiant flush? Take a page out of Kristen Bell’s book by trying the Tata Harper cream blush. The Veronica Mars actress told Allure that this weightless product is one of her go-to products in her everyday makeup routine! *Immediately adds to cart.*

Pros:

Weightless

Sheer

Cons:

Sheer finish isn’t very pigmented

Available at: Amazon

8. Chantecaille Cheek Gelée Happy Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush

Glowing Goddess

If you deal with dry skin, say hello to your new makeup bag BFF. Ecstatic Nordstrom reviewers declare it the “best product ever,” and claim it’s the “only brush [they’re] wearing now.” This lightweight, hydrating blush has the staying power of a stain and the freshness of an emulsion. Win-win!

Pros:

Blendable

Natural appearance

Cons:

Some say color is too sheer

Available at: Nordstrom

9. Maybelline New York Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush

Drugstore Dream

Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline. Allure reports, “Maybelline New York debuted its Best of Beauty-winning Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush during New York Fashion Week and subsequently shot straight into the hearts of the Allure staff.” This brand-new blush has already garnered glowing reviews for its natural and fresh finish. One Amazon shopper gushed, “I have not loved a product this much in a long time!”

Pros:

Affordable

Long-lasting

Cons:

Not very pigmented

Available at: Amazon

10. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Radiance by Rihanna

What can’t Rihanna do?! Whether she’s dropping hits or dropping makeup must-haves, the singer never disappoints. Fenty Beauty’s lightweight cream blush comes in 10 sheer shades that leave your skin with a natural-looking flush.

Pros:

Dewy, natural, sheer

Blendable

Cons:

Small packaging

Staying power isn’t strong

See it!

Available at: Sephora

11. Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

Coming Up Roses

You may have seen Saie’s Dew Blush making its rounds on the TikTok circuit. Creamy and blendable, this water-based gel blush adds a healthy flush of color. From fading pigmentation to fighting free-radicals, this blush packs a potent punch.

Pros:

Viral

Natural-looking color

Easy application

Cons:

Some say it separates with foundation

Available at: Sephora

Other Cream Blushes We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your everyday routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!