We love playing with different colors and shades of blush. In the winter, we often reach for a deep berry or wine shade, while in summer we love to pull out an apricot. When it comes to everyday wear all year long, however, a perfect peachy-pink is all we need. Something that makes us look like we’re glowing from inside!

One popular choice among celebrities is NARS’s famous Orgasm blush, but the price is a little out there, especially for something we’re going to be using every day and repurchasing again and again. That’s why we loved when Kyle Richards revealed the contents of her beauty bag earlier this year. She introduced Us to a more affordable pick that’s just as fabulous!

Get theBalm Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush, Subtle Highlighter, Travel-Size for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

When the Real Housewives star showed off her favorite beauty picks to Bravo, this blush was the first thing she grabbed. “My number one favorite thing, that every time I work with a makeup artist, they end up loving it too, is this blush. It’s Hot Mama! made by theBalm and it’s amazing.” She noted that it has the “perfect amount of highlight” so that she really doesn’t need much else. This product can be used in numerous ways!

You can use a brush to swirl the powder onto the apples of your cheeks, or you can glide it along your cheekbones to illuminate your bone structure. You can also use it as an eyeshadow, or all of the above at the same time!

Shoppers agree that this blush’s shimmery, peachy-pink hue looks just like NARS Orgasm. It gives you that luminous, natural glow. Richards is proof, of course, as she’s always glowing and radiant!

This travel-size blush is great because you can use it both at home or on the go, sticking it in your own beauty bag or everyday purse or even small clutch or wristlet. It has a little mirror in it too, so you don’t have to worry if you can’t get to a bigger one. Of course, you can always grab one for home and one for your bag too. The price is certainly right!

