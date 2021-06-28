Kyle Richards ‘Cannot Live Without’ This Concealer: ‘It’s a Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We consider concealer to be one of the most important steps in our makeup routine. If we could only choose between foundation or concealer, we would definitely go with concealer. Having dark circles or fine lines in your under-eye area can really throw off your entire look, no matter how perfect your lipstick or blush is. Plus, it’s a must for covering up blemishes!

The issue is that some concealers tend to cake up, settle into wrinkles or completely fade away just an hour or two into your day. When they’re good, they’re amazing — but when they’re bad, they can make things even worse. That’s why when we find a concealer we truly, positively love, we just have to share the deets. Even Kyle Richards is a mega-fan of this Tarte concealer!

Get the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer starting at just $25 at Amazon! Also available directly from Tarte! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

A couple of years ago, Richards shared a video for The Lookbook, applying some quick makeup while getting ready for a Real Housewives lunch. She revealed some of her beauty faves, and this Tarte concealer stole the show.

“This is my new favorite, favorite thing that I cannot live without. This Tarte under-eye concealer. It’s a miracle. I’ve told all my friends and they’re like, ‘Where has this been all my life?’” She dabbed just a bit of the concealer under her eyes and used a sponge to blend it in, touching up points around her nose as well. Such a quick dose of perfection!

This concealer pretty much does it all. It claims to smooth and brighten skin, as well as blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s nice and pigmented for dark circles, and it has full coverage with a moisturizing matte finish for blemishes. It can even be used as a primer on eyelids before applying shadow!

This dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic concealer claims to have 16-hour total wear with 12-hour crease-proof wear. It’s formulated to be waterproof too. On top of all of this, it basically doubles as an eye cream thanks to moisturizing, conditioning and firming ingredients like shea butter, mango butter and licorice root!

In addition to the 21,000+ reviews singing this concealer’s praises on Tarte’s site, the company also tested the product on 32 people. 100% agreed that their under-eye area looked and felt smoother after use. 100% also agreed that it covered up dark circles well and didn’t crease or look cakey. 100% said they’d recommend it to a friend too!

We know we’d recommend this iconic concealer to a friend as well — starting with you!

