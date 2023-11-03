Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Drugstore Cream Blushes

Written by Clare Holden

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cream blushes are stepping out of the shadow of powder blushes. After gathering a legion of fans who love to keep their makeup routines simple and beauty looks fresh, cream blushes have become a key player in the cosmetics space. Ridiculously easy to apply and often infused with skin-nourishing ingredients, it’s hard to find a reason not to switch up your blush for a silky-smooth and creamy option.

Available in both shimmer and matte options, you will be spoiled for choice when shopping for a cream blush — and with the drugstore being home to some of the most luscious formulas around, you won’t even have to break the bank to get in on this cheekbone-enhancing beauty trend.

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of tried-and-tested favorites, personal picks and makeup artist recommendations to help you find the best drugstore cream blush for your skin tone and complexion below.