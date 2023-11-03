If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Drugstore Cream Blushes
Cream blushes are stepping out of the shadow of powder blushes. After gathering a legion of fans who love to keep their makeup routines simple and beauty looks fresh, cream blushes have become a key player in the cosmetics space. Ridiculously easy to apply and often infused with skin-nourishing ingredients, it’s hard to find a reason not to switch up your blush for a silky-smooth and creamy option.
Available in both shimmer and matte options, you will be spoiled for choice when shopping for a cream blush — and with the drugstore being home to some of the most luscious formulas around, you won’t even have to break the bank to get in on this cheekbone-enhancing beauty trend.
We’ve put together a comprehensive list of tried-and-tested favorites, personal picks and makeup artist recommendations to help you find the best drugstore cream blush for your skin tone and complexion below.
How to Find the Best Drugstore Cream Blush
Soft glam, dewy finish, minimalist makeup — cream blushes go with almost any beauty look, and as they are so easy to use, they make for a great alternative to powder options. Perfect for applying on bare skin for a naturally healthy flush or teamed with your favorite foundation for added definition, cream blushes are a makeup bag must-have.
They can also be used as lip balms and even eyeshadow, making them a great multi-use beauty investment and the perfect product to take with you for quick on-the-go touch-ups. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about when shopping for one of these beauties to ensure you find your perfect match.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Cream Blush
Shade
Whether you're looking for a natural flush or stronger full blush, most cream colors are buildable — meaning you can apply them sparingly for a lighter, more minimalist look or layer it up for a richer pigment payoff. Dusty pinks work well for both day and night, whereas browns can also be used for contour.
Application
Cream blushes are ideal for those who love low-maintenance beauty, as they can be applied using just the fingertips. This oh-so-simple method also makes blending a breeze and explains one of the main reasons cream blushes are so popular.
Use
Pink and nude toned cream blushes can double up as lip color while brown hued shades can add definition. If you are looking to achieve a hassle-free, fully-coordinated beauty look, opt for a shade which works on both your lips and cheeks — not only will this keep your makeup bag light, but will keep your application seamless.
Brand
Maybelline, L’Oreal, NYX, Milani as well as all the other picks on our list have created cream blush formulas to rival the luxury brands. Not only do they provide a dreamy radiant finish, but many have the added bonus of being infused with skin enriching ingredients to keep your complexion nourished.
Consistency
Cream, liquid, drops and putty — these are all the different variants to choose from when opting for a cream blush. Liquid provides a veil of color, whereas drops are more luminous. Cream and putty have richer pigment, so they are the best option for those who prefer to wear a stronger cheek.
What are the Different Types of Drugstore Cream Blush?
Shimmer
Cream and shimmer are a dynamic duo, as unlike powder shimmers, cream shimmer blushes don’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles or cling to dry patches. If you have been avoiding wearing shimmer makeup for these reasons, cream blushes will enable you to glisten without accentuating any skin issues.
Liquid
Fans of the no makeup makeup look will love how liquid blush adds a subtle flush to the cheeks that is just enough to lift the complexion and give the face a healthier looking glow — without appearing overly made-up.
Stick
If you don’t like to get your hands dirty or just need an option for a quick on-the-go makeup application, blush sticks can be placed directly on to the cheeks then blended with a brush or beauty blender for a dewy cheek which can be achieved in seconds.
Best Overall: Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush
This gorgeous blush from Milani ticks all the boxes when it comes to everything you are looking for in a cream color. The easy-to-blend formula melts into skin, delivering rich pigment that adds a healthy glow to the complexion while also defining your cheekbones.
Despite its creamy consistency, it never feels or looks greasy, and the shades are buildable, allowing you to determine exactly the strength you want. It also contains a skin-enriching cocktail of powerhouse ingredients including antioxidants vitamins A, C and E as well as pomegranate, watermelon and rose extracts to keep your skin looking hydrated and radiant.
Best Budget: e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
Anyone who loves to keep a minimalist makeup bag will want to pick up one of these beauties from e.l.f. Not only can it be used as a luscious blush, but it can also be applied as an eyeshadow and lip tint.
The stick formula makes for a no-mess application, and having one of these in your handbag will give you the tools to freshen up your makeup no matter where you are. The subtle shimmer effect adds a touch of luminosity to your complexion, and the cream-to-powder finish means there is no risk of your blush ever looking greasy.
Best Everyday: Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel Cream Blush
Cream products make an excellent option for everyday makeup. Unlike powders, they don’t dry out throughout the day and leave your makeup looking cracked. This cream blush from Maybelline looks gorgeous on bare skin or over foundation and will leave your complexion with a natural glow.
Although it has a dewy finish, the formula is free from oil, making it ideal for those with oily-skin who may have been worried that cream blushes would leave them looking shiny. The six dreamy shades are designed to enhance your own skin tone with a healthy flush.
Best Shimmer: e.l.f. Luminous Putty Blush
This putty blush caused a sensation on TikTok when it first dropped. The innovative putty consistency actually has a powder-like finish, meaning you get the best of both worlds in terms of the ease of a cream blush application — but with the staying power of a powder.
The pearlescent shimmer adds a light-reflective quality to your makeup without ever looking too sparkly, and the added bonus of argan oil and vitamin E mean your complexion will stay nourished and hydrated while you wear it.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Creme Cheek Blush + Lip Color
Jessica Alba is famed for her no makeup-makeup look, and if there's anyone who makes us want to switch to a cream blush, it’s her. This 2-in-1 cheek blush from her brand Honest Beauty also doubles up as a lip color, and the best part is that it is formulated without common irritants like petrolatum, paraffins, silicones, mineral oil and synthetic fragrance.
Creating a perfectly coordinated beauty look has never been so easy than when dabbing this on your cheeks and lips and the multi-fruit extract combination of raspberry, blackberry and grape means both your lips and skin get an extra dose of moisture.
Best Stick: Revlon Photoready Insta-Blush Stick
Just a dab on the apples of your cheeks, followed by a quick blend with your fingertips, is all you need of this cream blush stick from Revlon to instantly lift your complexion and brighten up dull-looking skin.
The four natural hues deliver a veil of color that works with your own skin tone to achieve a natural and healthier overall glow. This stick is perfect for both newbies to makeup as it is so easy to use or those who don’t have time for lengthy makeup applications.
Best for Mature Skin: Flower Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops for Cheeks
Our skin is constantly changing as we age, meaning we also need to evolve our beauty and skincare routines to match. Cream blush is a game-changer for those who love the look of blush but may find powder formulas don’t work as well on their skin as they used to.
Keep your cheeks full of color and your complexion looking fresh and dewy without ever having to worry about particles settling into fine lines and wrinkles with these silky, lightweight blush drops from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty.
Best Pigment: NYX Professional Makeup Cream Blush
NYX has made achieving a lush flushed cheek which looks like it has been professionally applied by a makeup artist easy with their professional-grade pigmented cream blushes. With one of the richest shade payoffs on the market, these velvety smooth blushes deliver color that last all day.
If you love to make your cheekbones stand out and feel like other blushes just don’t cut it, you won’t be disappointed with the shades from this collection. Glow and Hot pink are just two of the tones that are unparalleled in terms of vibrancy.
Best for Contour: NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Blush and Contour Stick
Blush and contour go hand in hand, and NYX Professional has streamlined these two essential cheekbone-defining steps into one with this cleverly designed double-ended blush stick. Each wand comes with two complementary shades, one darker for contour and the other lighter for blushing.
Infused with hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of hydration, these sticks can simply be applied directly on to the face — then blended out with the fingertips for no-fuss cheekbone-popping look in seconds.
Best Palette: Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush Trio
They can also be used on the lips — and with a formula infused with fruit extracts and vitamins, not only do they make your cheeks look great, they will also leave your skin feeling nourished.
Best Liquid: L’Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur Blush
For the days when your skin looks dull and tired and is in desperate need of not just a touch of color but a serious revitalizing solution, this wonder blush from L’Oreal employs an innovative opti-blur technology which smoothes out the skin — while still delivering a dash of fresh and radiant color.
Only a tiny dot is necessary, making this product a real investment as it will last a long time. If you find your skin starts to lose its spark throughout the day or looks lackluster in the colder months, having one of these blushes on hand will give you the tools to instantly lift your complexion.
Best Matte Finish: Profusion Cosmetics Blush Hour
Cream blushes are synonymous with dewy makeup, but this liquid blush from Profusion actually offers a matte finish. There is something about the softness of a liquid blush which makes everyone's skin appear more luminous and fresh, and if keeping your complexion glowing is your main objective, then this is the one to reach for.
The six dreamy shades are inspired by cocktails with our favorites being the Cosmo and Mai Tai tones. They also come with a sponge tipped wand for a mess-free easy to blend application.
Best Fair Skin: wet n wild Megaglo Vitamin E Makeup Blush Stick
Coming in at just under $4, these cream blush sticks from Wet n Wild make a strong contender for the best value beauty product around. The velvety soft blush glides onto skin effortlessly, and the cream-to-powder finish leaves your makeup looking elevated.
The formula is loaded with vitamin E, so every time you apply them, your skin is also being taken care of. This also makes them a great option to use as a tinted lip balm — meaning you get even more bang for your buck.
Best Medium Skin: Julep Skip the Brush Cream to Powder Blush Stick
The Golden Guava shade in this cream blush from Julep works like a dream on medium skin tones, as it has just the right hues to deliver a natural and luminous dash of color to the cheeks. This stick formula makes it incredibly simple to use and the shades can be built up to your desired strength.
Once applied, this blush has a powder finish with the super-fine pigments providing a luxuriously rich color which has the added bonus of having a soft-focus blurring effect for skin.
Best Dark Skin: NYX Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint – Bombshell
NYX is famed for the deep pigments in their eyeshadows, lipsticks and blushes, so it is no surprise that their cream blushes deliver the same rich intensity. Those with darker skin tones will love how well the shade Bombshell works on their complexions.
The lightweight consistency is suitable for dry, combination and oily skin and the doe-foot applicator means you don’t even need a brush to apply it.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I apply cream blush?
A:Lightly dab the blush on either the apples of your cheeks or upper cheekbone and blend, either continuing to use your fingers or with a brush or sponge — if you desire more color, you can also add more.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a cream blush?
A:Look at your budget and see what you can afford, the drugstore has many incredible options for less than $5 so there is no need to spend a fortune to achieve freshly flushed cheeks.
-
Q: How else can I use cream blush?
A:Lips, eyes, contour, the tip of the nose — cream blush makes a great multi-use product, which is why no makeup bag is complete without one.
