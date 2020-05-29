Madison Beer Defends Herself Over Claims About Her Appearance

Speaking from the heart. Madison Beer apologized for addressing speculation about her physical appearance in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just want to briefly address this bc this is upsetting & untrue,” the “Selfish” singer, 21, tweeted on Thursday, May 29. “Me addressing rumors & hate when i did was poor timing & i apologize. i saw a video of someone claiming i give people eating disorders which triggered and upset me a lot – bc that is not something i take lightly.”

She added, “In no world was what i was upset about in the same STRASOPHERE as ANYTHING going on, but as someone who’s struggled with my relationship with food for years, i saw a video and acted in a moment of hurt & went live. i was in no way trying to negate or compare to what is going on.”

Beer fired back at critics who believe that she photoshops her pictures via TikTok on Wednesday, May 27, and insisted that her photos are untouched.

“Who the f–k made me the beauty standard. I don’t understand. I don’t have to be the beauty standard. I’m not perfect,” Beer said while stepping back to show her entire body. “Is this photoshopped? Am I photoshopping this? This is my body. I don’t understand why people get like she’s making people have eating disorders. Because I look the way I do?”

The “Home With You” singer revealed that she did receive lip injections when she was younger but “hated it.”

“This is literally my f–king natural face … I’m about to start crying, bro,” Beer said.

Beer also attempted to prove that she never received plastic surgery on her nose by posing in different angles. “How does that work?” the songstress said. “Did I just get a nose job in two seconds?”

One user called Beer out for “complaining about being pretty and being the standard” while another person blasted the singer for bringing up the issue “when there are real problems in the world and people are dying.”

Beer skyrocketed to fame after Justin Bieber discovered the star when she was just 13 years old on YouTube — the same platform where the “Sorry” singer was discovered by his manager Scooter Braun.