It was a scary moment for Madison Beer and attendees of her Napa Valley BottleRock concert on Saturday, May 25. The “Home With You” songstress was forced to stop mid-song after a startling incident took place.

In a video posted to a fan account on Twitter, Beer, 20, could be seen walking to the back of the stage while asking someone to explain to her “what the f–k is going on” and urged those in the crowd to “back up” from the stage. The camera then panned all over the place while people can be heard letting out loud screams as they made their way out of the area.

While some fan accounts claimed that a man had pulled a gun out during the show, the Napa PD spokesperson tells Us Weekly: “There was a minor disturbance at the Bai Stage during the Napa Valley BottleRock concert on Saturday. There was a disturbance, at 5:45pm, but no weapon was involved and no one was injured. The man who caused the disturbance was removed from the grounds, there was no threat to the community.”

The “Hurts Like Hell” singer’s mom, Tracie Beer, took to Instagram to share her thoughts following the chilling incident.

“As a parent all you want to do is protect your children. Is so disturbing to me that the world we’re living in has made us has feel the need to have to always be aware of our surroundings,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of Madison. “Looking over your shoulder in public places such as a concert where you’d like to feel free & distress from life’s worries seems so sad to me… but this is the world we live in unfortunately. I wish there was a bubble I can put around my kids to shield them.

Tracie concluded: “Last nights scare truly was disturbing & unsettling. My thoughts, prays & love to anyone that was in the crowd.”

Unfortunately, the fear Madison, her mom and concertgoers felt wasn’t unprompted. In recent years, major concerts have been plagued by violence, including the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing which took place during Ariana Grande’s concert, leaving 22 people dead. Later that year, a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival claimed the lives of 58 people and left more than 515 wounded.

