Madison Beer discovered her personal style thanks to thrift stores.

Beer, 24, opened up about her fashion identity in a video interview with Vogue on Wednesday, August 23. “It feels good to finally feel like I have some sort of sense of style for myself,” she said. “I feel like I’ve balanced this mixture of girly with … comfortable low baggy jeans. That feels very me.”

Elsewhere in the video, Beer took viewers shopping at one of her “favorite vintage stores in all of Los Angeles.” She explained that the boutique carries a “mixture of more delicate, antiquey sort of pieces,” which aligns with her aesthetic. “Something that I look for when I’m shopping for vintage stuff is just a uniqueness in the pieces that I want to buy.” She continued, “I think it’s really cool to wear things that have had a life before me.”

Beer then tried on various pieces in the shop, including a pair of blue overalls, which she teamed with a white sports bra and Oxford University sweatshirt wrapped around her shoulders. “I definitely like to be comfy most days. This is a mixture of comfy yet still cute,” she said while admiring the outfit.

She later changed into an oversized olive-green jacket, straight-leg white trousers and vintage Chanel sunglasses, which she gushed was “very true to me.”

“I also like things that are a little bit baggy for me,” she gushed while spinning around.

Beer often shows off her style while out and about. In June, she was seen roaming the streets of Los Angeles in a pair of camo pants and a navy-blue sweater. She added a girly touch to the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and black sunglasses.

In addition to nailing off-duty style, Beer has proved herself as a red-carpet star. She arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, wearing a sheer silver mini dress. The garb featured silver spaghetti straps and a coin embellished bralette top. The bodice of the frock was completely see-through and finished with metallic rings. The skirt included chains of chrome hoops dangling from her waist. She paired the fabulous outfit with matching heels and jewelry.

For glam, Beer stunned with a high bun, leaving her face-framing pieces out, long lashes, pink lips and filled in eyebrows.