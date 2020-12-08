Christian Siriano is taking sustainable fashion to a totally new level and we got the inside scoop straight from the mastermind himself.

“The interesting thing about thrift is that so many people love it, but they have no way to share it,” he tells Us. “Up until now, no one knew when you were wearing used clothing because there was no symbol or visual identifier.” The celebrity designer is working to change this with the help of thredUp.

The Project Runway alum, 35, partnered with thredUP to create a stylish little patch that’s the first-ever universal symbol to distinguish a second-hand piece. The iron-on item is made from 100 percent recycled textiles.

“ThredUP and I took on the challenge of creating a logo for the entire thrift industry, and giving consumers a way to express their sustainable values,” he explains. “I took a classic fashion symbol, the hanger, and evolved it to convey the power of circularity and reuse. The design is really cool — simple yet powerful.” He’s even sent it to a few chic celebrity friends, like Lily Collins, so they can help promote the positive message.

“Sustainability is becoming more of a priority as people realize the impact our actions have on the planet,” he says. “I’ve always loved thrifting and the idea of reusing what already exists and giving it new life.”

And he doesn’t just mean at the office. He likes to take his eco-friendly practices home, as well. “I love to shop my own closet and rediscover things I haven’t worn in a while, or style them in new ways. It can be tempting to want new things all the time, but you don’t need something new to have fun with fashion. It feels good to get creative and repurpose what you have.”

He even still wears an old thrift store buy!

“One of my favorite thrifted items is a cool black moto jacket that I got at a cool thrift store in London years ago. I still wear it today! Well-made pieces can stand the test of time and every time I pull it out of my closet I remember the story behind it. I love that it’s special and no one else has anything quite like it.” After all, isn’t that what having your own sense of style is all about?

Consumers can receive the patch for free with any item they buy on thredUP.com this week. Resale sites and thrift stores can order patches at thriftlogo@thredup.com.

